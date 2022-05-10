THE LATEST on Dan McStay, Max Gawn, Cody Weightman and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round eight.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans have cleared Lachlan Murphy of serious injury after the small forward was substituted out of the round eight clash against Carlton with neck soreness following a collision. Forward Riley Thilthorpe has emerged from health and safety protocols, while Brodie Smith and Ned McHenry are also out of concussion protocols. Captain Sloane has started rehabilitation exercises after his knee brace was removed. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joe Daniher
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans earlier in the week confirmed McStay would miss up to a month. Daniher has been running again since Friday and is back in the gym strengthening his shoulder. Eric Hipwood will play at the weekend – AFL or VFL yet to be determined – after missing 10 months with a ruptured ACL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|George Hewett
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Indefinite
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|9-11 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|6-10 weeks
|Lachie Plowman
|Illness
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues should regain Plowman, but there are still doubts over Hewett's fitness for this week's clash with the Giants. Martin will miss a couple of weeks after suffering another frustrating calf injury. Promising defender Caleb Marchbank marked his return from 12 months on the sidelines with a knee injury with 20 disposals and five marks in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Will Kelly
|Hip
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jordan Roughead
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|3-4 months
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Young gun Isaac Quaynor has been cleared of further damage to his finger after dislocating it against Richmond on Saturday. Elliott is creeping closer to a return from shoulder surgery, while key defender Roughead is still taking time to recover from finger surgery, remaining at least a fortnight away from a return. Dean ran for the first time in nine weeks last week as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his foot. Wilson underwent back surgery last week and might not play again this season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Durham
|Illness
|TBC
|Matt Guelfi
|Illness
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Jake Kelly
|Illness
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jordan Ridley
|Illness
|TBC
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|James Stewart
|Calf
|Test
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Alec Waterman
|Illness
|TBC
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers will be expecting a swathe of changes following the illness that ripped through the club last week. Ridley, Guelfi, Kelly, Durham and Waterman will likely be back, as may Cox from his ankle injury. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|TBA
|Joel Hamling
|Knee
|Test
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle
|1 week
|Sam Switkowski
|Concussion
|TBA
|Matt Taberner
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Switkowski has entered the AFL's concussion protocols after a head knock in the final quarter against North Melbourne. There have been no lingering concerns for the important small forward. Johnson has been cleared to play but will wait one more week given the WAFL bye. Defenders Alex Pearce and Luke Ryan have been cleared of any injury after receiving treatment against North. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|5-8 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Test
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Joel Selwood
|Quad
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Ratugolea is set to miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday following an incident on the training track late last week. Ruckman Stanley is a chance to return from an ankle injury against St Kilda on the weekend, after missing the trip to Canberra. Selwood also missed the game against Greater Western Sydney due to a quad cork, but is in contention to face the Saints. Higgins missed the win over the Giants due to general soreness and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend. Jed Bews has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against GWS. Henry continues to miss due to a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Anderson
|Illness
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Test
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Anderson trained on Tuesday and will resume his place in the team after missing the win over Sydney. Lukosius did not train on Tuesday and would be unlikely to play, although he will be tested later in the week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|1 week
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
No fresh injuries for the Giants, which was one positive out of the loss against Geelong. Daniels is closing in on a return after training last week and at a pinch could be tested this week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|Hamstring/illness
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|9 weeks
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Chad Wingard and Lewis are both expected to be available for Saturday's game against Richmond at the MCG. Wingard missed what was supposed to be his 200th game on Saturday night due to illness, while Lewis has missed three games due to a hamstring injury. Conor Nash also missed the loss against Essendon but is expected to be available after the club managed his workload. The Hawks are expected to take a conversative approach with Jiath this weekend, with the dashing defender to miss a fourth game. Jeka suffered a hamstring strain after booting five first half goals for Box Hill on the weekend, while Brockman dislocated his shoulder in the opening quarter. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|TBC
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|9-11 weeks
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|8-9 weeks
|Taj Woewodin
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are, for the most part, all good on the injury front after Max Gawn (knee) and Jake Lever (quad) were made available to play. Uncapped youngster Daniel Turner (foot) made his return in the VFL last weekend. Salem is closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Concussion
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ben McKay
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tristan Xerri
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will likely lose McKay, but will regain key forward Nick Larkey from suspension. Hall is closing on a return, while Xerri should hopefully be back in the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Virus
|Assess
|Riley Bonner
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|10-11 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Bonner sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of the round eight clash against the Western Bulldogs, with scans confirming ligament damage. Fantasia has been cleared to play his first game of the season if he can get through a full week of training. Meanwhile, Kane Farrell will emerge from health and safety protocols later this week, while Bergman has recovered from a virus. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Collier-Dawkins
|Illness
|Test
|Rhyan Mansell
|Suspension
|Round 10
|Matt Parker
|Ankle
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Illness
|Test
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Ribs
|Test
|Samson Ryan
|Achilles
|Test
|Nick Vlastuin
|Illness
|Test
|Updated: May 9, 2022
Early prognosis
Ill trio Collier-Dawkins, Prestia and Vlastuin look likely to be available for selection for this weekend's clash with Hawthorn, while Ralphsmith is also closing in on a return after three weeks on the sidelines. Ryan and Parker are listed as "questionable" by the Tigers, the latter kicking two in the VFL before tweaking his ankle. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Achilles
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Butler remains a chance to face Geelong this weekend, despite being substituted out of Sunday's game due to Achilles soreness. The forward has been managing the issue all season and will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Coffield is scheduled to resume running this week as he takes the next step in his recovery from a knee reconstruction. Hannebery is currently in Munich undergoing specialist treatment on his troublesome calf. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
After getting a heap of players back last week, including concussed pair Paddy McCartin and Logan McDonald, along with Tom Hickey, Robbie Fox and Lachlan McAndrew, it's a quieter week for the Swans. The club is still yet to diagnose the hip/abdomen problem suffered by Cunningham against Brisbane in round seven. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|TBC
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|TBC
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|TBC
|Willie Rioli
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
Captain Luke Shuey trained on Monday as he pushes to return from a hamstring concern and a decision will be made on his availability late in the week ahead of Sunday's clash against Melbourne. Yeo has recovered from concussion and also trained early on Monday, but it is unclear if he will be available. West trained lightly as he nursed a quad injury, with the club yet to confirm the extent of his injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Managed
|Test
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|Test
|Tim English
|Hamstring
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 10, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs have one of the longest injury lists in the AFL as they battle a string of concerns. Weightman, Vandermeer and O'Brien were all casualties of last week's loss to Port Adelaide, with Vandermeer to miss up to two months with his hamstring tear. Bontempelli, Keath and English are all listed as tests for this week, while Darcy may play his first VFL game after overcoming his foot injury. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list