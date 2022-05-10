THE LATEST on Dan McStay, Max Gawn, Cody Weightman and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round eight.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans have cleared Lachlan Murphy of serious injury after the small forward was substituted out of the round eight clash against Carlton with neck soreness following a collision. Forward Riley Thilthorpe has emerged from health and safety protocols, while Brodie Smith and Ned McHenry are also out of concussion protocols. Captain Sloane has started rehabilitation exercises after his knee brace was removed. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joe Daniher  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  4 weeks
 Dan McStay  Ankle  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans earlier in the week confirmed McStay would miss up to a month. Daniher has been running again since Friday and is back in the gym strengthening his shoulder. Eric Hipwood will play at the weekend – AFL or VFL yet to be determined – after missing 10 months with a ruptured ACL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  3-5 weeks
 George Hewett  Calf  Test
 Josh Honey  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Indefinite
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  9-11 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  6-10 weeks
 Lachie Plowman  Illness  Test
 Liam Stocker  Shoulder  1 week
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Plowman, but there are still doubts over Hewett's fitness for this week's clash with the Giants. Martin will miss a couple of weeks after suffering another frustrating calf injury. Promising defender Caleb Marchbank marked his return from 12 months on the sidelines with a knee injury with 20 disposals and five marks in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  6 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Will Kelly  Hip  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jordan Roughead  Finger  2-3 weeks
 Tom Wilson  Back  3-4 months
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Young gun Isaac Quaynor has been cleared of further damage to his finger after dislocating it against Richmond on Saturday. Elliott is creeping closer to a return from shoulder surgery, while key defender Roughead is still taking time to recover from finger surgery, remaining at least a fortnight away from a return. Dean ran for the first time in nine weeks last week as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his foot. Wilson underwent back surgery last week and might not play again this season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Test
 Sam Durham  Illness  TBC
 Matt Guelfi  Illness  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Test
 Jake Kelly  Illness  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  Test
 Jordan Ridley  Illness  TBC
 Will Snelling  Calf  2-3 weeks
 James Stewart  Calf  Test
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Alec Waterman  Illness  TBC
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be expecting a swathe of changes following the illness that ripped through the club last week. Ridley, Guelfi, Kelly, Durham and Waterman will likely be back, as may Cox from his ankle injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nat Fyfe  Back  TBA
 Joel Hamling  Knee  Test
 Matthew Johnson  Ankle  1 week
 Sam Switkowski  Concussion  TBA
 Matt Taberner  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Joel Western  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Switkowski has entered the AFL's concussion protocols after a head knock in the final quarter against North Melbourne. There have been no lingering concerns for the important small forward. Johnson has been cleared to play but will wait one more week given the WAFL bye. Defenders Alex Pearce and Luke Ryan have been cleared of any injury after receiving treatment against North. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  5-8 weeks
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Test
 Max Holmes  Ankle  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Joel Selwood  Quad  Test
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ankle  Test
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Ratugolea is set to miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday following an incident on the training track late last week. Ruckman Stanley is a chance to return from an ankle injury against St Kilda on the weekend, after missing the trip to Canberra. Selwood also missed the game against Greater Western Sydney due to a quad cork, but is in contention to face the Saints. Higgins missed the win over the Giants due to general soreness and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend. Jed Bews has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against GWS. Henry continues to miss due to a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Anderson  Illness  Test
 Josh Corbett  Hip  Test
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Anderson trained on Tuesday and will resume his place in the team after missing the win over Sydney. Lukosius did not train on Tuesday and would be unlikely to play, although he will be tested later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  1 week
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  6 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh injuries for the Giants, which was one positive out of the loss against Geelong. Daniels is closing in on a return after training last week and at a pinch could be tested this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  TBC
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Changkuoth Jiath   Hamstring  1 week
 Mitch Lewis  Hamstring/illness   Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  9 weeks
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  7 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Chad Wingard and Lewis are both expected to be available for Saturday's game against Richmond at the MCG. Wingard missed what was supposed to be his 200th game on Saturday night due to illness, while Lewis has missed three games due to a hamstring injury. Conor Nash also missed the loss against Essendon but is expected to be available after the club managed his workload. The Hawks are expected to take a conversative approach with Jiath this weekend, with the dashing defender to miss a fourth game. Jeka suffered a hamstring strain after booting five first half goals for Box Hill on the weekend, while Brockman dislocated his shoulder in the opening quarter. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  TBC
 Blake Howes  Foot  9-11 weeks
 Andy Moniz-Wakefield  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Joel Smith  Ankle  8-9 weeks
 Taj Woewodin  Concussion  Test
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are, for the most part, all good on the injury front after Max Gawn (knee) and Jake Lever (quad) were made available to play. Uncapped youngster Daniel Turner (foot) made his return in the VFL last weekend. Salem is closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  TBC
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Eddie Ford  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Josh Goater  Concussion  Test
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  1 week
 Ben McKay  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jared Polec  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Tristan Xerri  Foot  2 weeks
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will likely lose McKay, but will regain key forward Nick Larkey from suspension. Hall is closing on a return, while Xerri should hopefully be back in the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miles Bergman  Virus  Assess
 Riley Bonner  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  10-11 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Groin  TBC
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Bonner sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of the round eight clash against the Western Bulldogs, with scans confirming ligament damage. Fantasia has been cleared to play his first game of the season if he can get through a full week of training. Meanwhile, Kane Farrell will emerge from health and safety protocols later this week, while Bergman has recovered from a virus. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Collier-Dawkins  Illness  Test
 Rhyan Mansell  Suspension  Round 10
 Matt Parker  Ankle  Test
 Dion Prestia  Illness   Test
 Hugo Ralphsmith  Ribs  Test
 Samson Ryan  Achilles  Test
 Nick Vlastuin  Illness  Test
Updated: May 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Ill trio Collier-Dawkins, Prestia and Vlastuin look likely to be available for selection for this weekend's clash with Hawthorn, while Ralphsmith is also closing in on a return after three weeks on the sidelines. Ryan and Parker are listed as "questionable" by the Tigers, the latter kicking two in the VFL before tweaking his ankle. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dan Butler  Achilles  Test
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Butler remains a chance to face Geelong this weekend, despite being substituted out of Sunday's game due to Achilles soreness. The forward has been managing the issue all season and will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Coffield is scheduled to resume running this week as he takes the next step in his recovery from a knee reconstruction. Hannebery is currently in Munich undergoing specialist treatment on his troublesome calf. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  5 weeks
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

After getting a heap of players back last week, including concussed pair Paddy McCartin and Logan McDonald, along with Tom Hickey, Robbie Fox and Lachlan McAndrew, it's a quieter week for the Swans. The club is still yet to diagnose the hip/abdomen problem suffered by Cunningham against Brisbane in round seven. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  TBC
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  TBC
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  TBC
 Willie Rioli  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Captain Luke Shuey trained on Monday as he pushes to return from a hamstring concern and a decision will be made on his availability late in the week ahead of Sunday's clash against Melbourne. Yeo has recovered from concussion and also trained early on Monday, but it is unclear if he will be available. West trained lightly as he nursed a quad injury, with the club yet to confirm the extent of his injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Bontempelli  Managed  Test
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Foot  Test
 Tim English  Hamstring  Test
 Riley Garcia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Indefinite
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs have one of the longest injury lists in the AFL as they battle a string of concerns. Weightman, Vandermeer and O'Brien were all casualties of last week's loss to Port Adelaide, with Vandermeer to miss up to two months with his hamstring tear. Bontempelli, Keath and English are all listed as tests for this week, while Darcy may play his first VFL game after overcoming his foot injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 