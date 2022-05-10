THE LATEST on Dan McStay, Max Gawn, Cody Weightman and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round eight.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans have cleared Lachlan Murphy of serious injury after the small forward was substituted out of the round eight clash against Carlton with neck soreness following a collision. Forward Riley Thilthorpe has emerged from health and safety protocols, while Brodie Smith and Ned McHenry are also out of concussion protocols. Captain Sloane has started rehabilitation exercises after his knee brace was removed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joe Daniher Shoulder 3-5 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 4 weeks Dan McStay Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans earlier in the week confirmed McStay would miss up to a month. Daniher has been running again since Friday and is back in the gym strengthening his shoulder. Eric Hipwood will play at the weekend – AFL or VFL yet to be determined – after missing 10 months with a ruptured ACL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 3-5 weeks George Hewett Calf Test Josh Honey Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf 1-2 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Indefinite Mitch McGovern Hamstring 9-11 weeks Luke Parks Foot 3-5 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 6-10 weeks Lachie Plowman Illness Test Liam Stocker Shoulder 1 week Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Plowman, but there are still doubts over Hewett's fitness for this week's clash with the Giants. Martin will miss a couple of weeks after suffering another frustrating calf injury. Promising defender Caleb Marchbank marked his return from 12 months on the sidelines with a knee injury with 20 disposals and five marks in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 6 weeks Jamie Elliott Shoulder 2-3 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 8-10 weeks Ash Johnson Hamstring 5-6 weeks Will Kelly Hip 3-4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jordan Roughead Finger 2-3 weeks Tom Wilson Back 3-4 months Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Young gun Isaac Quaynor has been cleared of further damage to his finger after dislocating it against Richmond on Saturday. Elliott is creeping closer to a return from shoulder surgery, while key defender Roughead is still taking time to recover from finger surgery, remaining at least a fortnight away from a return. Dean ran for the first time in nine weeks last week as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his foot. Wilson underwent back surgery last week and might not play again this season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle Test Sam Durham Illness TBC Matt Guelfi Illness TBC Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harrison Jones Ankle Test Jake Kelly Illness TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring 1-2 weeks Andrew Phillips Hamstring Test Jordan Ridley Illness TBC Will Snelling Calf 2-3 weeks James Stewart Calf Test Jake Stringer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Patrick Voss Foot 3-5 weeks Alec Waterman Illness TBC Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be expecting a swathe of changes following the illness that ripped through the club last week. Ridley, Guelfi, Kelly, Durham and Waterman will likely be back, as may Cox from his ankle injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Back TBA Joel Hamling Knee Test Matthew Johnson Ankle 1 week Sam Switkowski Concussion TBA Matt Taberner Hamstring 1-2 weeks Joel Western Hamstring TBA Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Switkowski has entered the AFL's concussion protocols after a head knock in the final quarter against North Melbourne. There have been no lingering concerns for the important small forward. Johnson has been cleared to play but will wait one more week given the WAFL bye. Defenders Alex Pearce and Luke Ryan have been cleared of any injury after receiving treatment against North. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Concussion 1-2 weeks Jon Ceglar Foot 5-8 weeks Toby Conway Hip TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Shaun Higgins General soreness Test Max Holmes Ankle TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Esava Ratugolea Ankle 4-6 weeks Joel Selwood Quad Test Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Rhys Stanley Ankle Test James Willis Knee TBC Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Ratugolea is set to miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday following an incident on the training track late last week. Ruckman Stanley is a chance to return from an ankle injury against St Kilda on the weekend, after missing the trip to Canberra. Selwood also missed the game against Greater Western Sydney due to a quad cork, but is in contention to face the Saints. Higgins missed the win over the Giants due to general soreness and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend. Jed Bews has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against GWS. Henry continues to miss due to a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Anderson Illness Test Josh Corbett Hip Test Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Anderson trained on Tuesday and will resume his place in the team after missing the win over Sydney. Lukosius did not train on Tuesday and would be unlikely to play, although he will be tested later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 8-10 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 1 week Phil Davis Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee 6 weeks Daniel Lloyd Shoulder 1-2 weeks Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh injuries for the Giants, which was one positive out of the loss against Geelong. Daniels is closing in on a return after training last week and at a pinch could be tested this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder TBC Emerson Jeka Hamstring 3 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 1 week Mitch Lewis Hamstring/illness Test Ben McEvoy Neck 9 weeks Tom Phillips Ankle 7 weeks Ned Reeves Shoulder TBC Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Chad Wingard and Lewis are both expected to be available for Saturday's game against Richmond at the MCG. Wingard missed what was supposed to be his 200th game on Saturday night due to illness, while Lewis has missed three games due to a hamstring injury. Conor Nash also missed the loss against Essendon but is expected to be available after the club managed his workload. The Hawks are expected to take a conversative approach with Jiath this weekend, with the dashing defender to miss a fourth game. Jeka suffered a hamstring strain after booting five first half goals for Box Hill on the weekend, while Brockman dislocated his shoulder in the opening quarter. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Calf TBC Blake Howes Foot 9-11 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Concussion 1-2 weeks Christian Salem Knee 1-2 weeks Joel Smith Ankle 8-9 weeks Taj Woewodin Concussion Test Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are, for the most part, all good on the injury front after Max Gawn (knee) and Jake Lever (quad) were made available to play. Uncapped youngster Daniel Turner (foot) made his return in the VFL last weekend. Salem is closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder TBC Aiden Bonar Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Eddie Ford Ankle 2-3 weeks Josh Goater Concussion Test Aaron Hall Hamstring 1 week Ben McKay Knee 1-2 weeks Jared Polec Foot 2-3 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tristan Xerri Foot 2 weeks Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will likely lose McKay, but will regain key forward Nick Larkey from suspension. Hall is closing on a return, while Xerri should hopefully be back in the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Virus Assess Riley Bonner Ankle 3-4 weeks Orazio Fantasia Knee Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder 10-11 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Sinn Groin TBC Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Bonner sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of the round eight clash against the Western Bulldogs, with scans confirming ligament damage. Fantasia has been cleared to play his first game of the season if he can get through a full week of training. Meanwhile, Kane Farrell will emerge from health and safety protocols later this week, while Bergman has recovered from a virus. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Collier-Dawkins Illness Test Rhyan Mansell Suspension Round 10 Matt Parker Ankle Test Dion Prestia Illness Test Hugo Ralphsmith Ribs Test Samson Ryan Achilles Test Nick Vlastuin Illness Test Updated: May 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Ill trio Collier-Dawkins, Prestia and Vlastuin look likely to be available for selection for this weekend's clash with Hawthorn, while Ralphsmith is also closing in on a return after three weeks on the sidelines. Ryan and Parker are listed as "questionable" by the Tigers, the latter kicking two in the VFL before tweaking his ankle. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles Test Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf 6 weeks Jack Hayes Knee Season Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Butler remains a chance to face Geelong this weekend, despite being substituted out of Sunday's game due to Achilles soreness. The forward has been managing the issue all season and will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Coffield is scheduled to resume running this week as he takes the next step in his recovery from a knee reconstruction. Hannebery is currently in Munich undergoing specialist treatment on his troublesome calf. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Angus Sheldrick Knee 5 weeks Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

After getting a heap of players back last week, including concussed pair Paddy McCartin and Logan McDonald, along with Tom Hickey, Robbie Fox and Lachlan McAndrew, it's a quieter week for the Swans. The club is still yet to diagnose the hip/abdomen problem suffered by Cunningham against Brisbane in round seven. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot TBC Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Zac Langdon Ankle TBC Nic Naitanui Knee TBC Xavier O'Neill Knee TBC Willie Rioli Hamstring TBC Dom Sheed Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

Captain Luke Shuey trained on Monday as he pushes to return from a hamstring concern and a decision will be made on his availability late in the week ahead of Sunday's clash against Melbourne. Yeo has recovered from concussion and also trained early on Monday, but it is unclear if he will be available. West trained lightly as he nursed a quad injury, with the club yet to confirm the extent of his injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Managed Test Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 weeks Sam Darcy Foot Test Tim English Hamstring Test Riley Garcia Knee 2-3 weeks Mitch Hannan Concussion Indefinite Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Jason Johannisen Calf 2-3 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring Test Toby McLean Knee 4-5 weeks Tim O'Brien Calf 1-2 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 7-8 weeks Mitch Wallis Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: May 10, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs have one of the longest injury lists in the AFL as they battle a string of concerns. Weightman, Vandermeer and O'Brien were all casualties of last week's loss to Port Adelaide, with Vandermeer to miss up to two months with his hamstring tear. Bontempelli, Keath and English are all listed as tests for this week, while Darcy may play his first VFL game after overcoming his foot injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list