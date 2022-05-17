WE ALL know Lance Franklin doesn't mind tearing it up against Essendon, but a certain Dustin Martin also has an excellent record against the Bombers.

The Tigers superstar is the only player to have won two Yiooken Awards for best-afield in the Dreamtime at the 'G game, but hasn't just reserved his best form to the annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash.

Martin averages 26.6 disposals and 1.3 goals from his 19 matches against Essendon.

He has a better goal ratio against four other sides (Adelaide, Brisbane, North Melbourne and West Coast), and averages more touches against three teams (Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn and Gold Coast), but no club sits higher on both average goals and disposals than the Bombers.

What have been Martin's best Bomber games to date?

Dustin Martin is presented with the Yiooken Award by Michael Long and Aunty Pam Pedersen during round 10, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND 10, 2016

38 disposals, 10 marks, seven clearances, three Brownlow votes, Yiooken Award

While a year away from his Brownlow-winning season, Martin feasted on an undermanned Essendon in its year of top-up players. The Tigers galloped away to a 38-point win as Martin recorded a then-career best 38 touches, with 21 to the main break as no Bomber was able to contain the superstar.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty's Dreamtime domination A powerful second half sees Dustin Martin take home the Yiooken Award in the Dreamtime at the 'G clash

ROUND 17, 2016

43 disposals, 22 contested possessions, 14 clearances, two goals, three Brownlow votes

The Bombers were gluttons for punishment when less than two months later, Martin turned in another best-on-ground performance. At this point of the season, Essendon's veteran top-up players were tiring, and Martin was simply on another level, sealing the 19-point victory with a set shot from 45m on the boundary.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty demolition downs the Dons Dustin Martin maintained his dominant form with another eye-catching performance

ROUND 10, 2017

30 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances, one goal, three Brownlow votes, Yiooken Award

One of Martin's 11 three-vote games in his Brownlow year of 2017 came against Essendon. The Tigers broke their dispiriting three-game streak where all matches were lost in the final minutes with a 15-point triumph over the Bombers. Martin's seven tackles was a team high, while his major kickstarted the team's run of the last four goals of the game.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dominant Dusty can do no wrong A brilliant snap goal continues another standout performance from Dustin Martin

ROUND 22, 2018

26 disposals, 10 marks, six inside 50s, four goals, three Brownlow votes

Richmond had hit its scintillating top form in 2018, notching up its 20th straight win at the MCG with an eight-point win over the Bombers. Martin combined his dual role between the midfield and deep forward beautifully, with a team-high 26 disposals and game-high 10 marks.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty dominates Dons in a devastating display Yet another brilliant Friday night display on the MCG by the Tigers champ

ROUND 12, 2021

27 disposals, 10 contested possessions, three goals, two Brownlow votes

In the first Dreamtime in Perth match, the Bombers took the lead in the fourth after being 30 points adrift. Martin wasn't having any of that, kick-starting the Tigers' run with a 50m bomb on the run as the team coasted to a 39-point win. The superstar was also key to his side setting up the lead in the first place.

Dustin Martin in action during round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HONOURABLE MENTIONS