SYDNEY has been dealt a big blow on the eve of its crucial Friday night match against Richmond at the SCG, with ruckman Tom Hickey out with a toe injury.
In other big news out of Thursday night's team selections ahead of round 11, Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith (illness) will miss their match against West Coast, while Hawthorn will make the trip to Darwin without midfielder Jaeger O'Meara, who is out with a hamstring injury.
Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has recalled experienced duo Reilly O'Brien and Matt Crouch to face Geelong after axing the duo in recent weeks, but the Crows will be without Taylor Walker, who is in the League's health and safety protocols.
But it's the Swans who will go in undermanned against the red-hot Tigers, losing Hickey alongside Josh Kennedy (hamstring), leaving Peter Ladhams and the recalled Sam Reid to take on the ruck duties. Matt Roberts has been named to make his debut.
Marlion Pickett returns from suspension for Richmond, while Jack Graham is back from a toe injury.
While the Bulldogs will be without Smith to face the Eagles, Luke Beveridge does have some big inclusions, with ruck/forward Tim English and dynamic small forward Cody Weightman both returning.
West Coast has added some experience to its team with Josh Kennedy and Samo Petrevski-Seton back into the 22 to play at Optus Stadium.
Brisbane has both good and bad news for its match against Greater Western Sydney, with key forward Dan McStay back from an ankle injury after two weeks on the sidelines, and Marcus Adams back from health and safety protocols.
However, the Lions will be missing star midfielder Hugh McCluggage (hamstring), replaced by young West Australian Deven Robertson.
The Giants have made minimal changes to the team that beat West Coast last weekend, with Lachie Ash back from illness and key defender Lachie Keeffe recalled.
Aside from Crouch and O'Brien both returning for the Crows, Nicks has also included Wayne Milera and full-back Jordon Butts to face a Cats outfit whose only change is Patrick Dangerfield, who is set to miss the next two matches to train.
Premier Narrm has been bolstered by the return of Jack Viney from a hamstring injury for its match against Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday, while Darcy Tucker is among two inclusions for the Dockers.
Hawthorn is missing O'Meara for its match against Gold Coast in the Top End, while Jack Scrimshaw will return to face his former club.
The Suns have recalled Caleb Graham to cover for the loss of Rory Thompson (knee), while Sean Lemmens (health and safety protocols) and Brayden Fiorini (omitted) will also miss.
Carlton has recalled some proven personnel in its 26-man squad for Sunday's game against arch-rival Collingwood.
The Blues have added Jack Martin, Jack Newnes and Paddy Dow to the team that beat Sydney last week, before it will be trimmed on Friday afternoon.
Reef McInnes is among those added to the Magpies' extended squad.
Jaidyn Stephenson is in with a chance of being recalled after being named in North Melbourne's 26-man team to face St Kilda, while the Saints have added Dan Butler.
In the final game of the round, Port Adelaide has named Charlie Dixon in its squad to face Essendon, while Jordan Ridley, Harrison Jones and Jye Caldwell are among those selected by the Bombers.
Friday, May 27
Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: M.Roberts, S.Reid, J.Rowbottom
Out: C.O'Riordan (omitted), J.Bell (omitted), J.Kennedy (hamstring), T.Hickey (toe)
New: Matt Roberts
Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced J. Kennedy)
RICHMOND
In: M.Pickett, J.Graham
Out: K.Lambert (hip), T.Lynch (hamstring), J.Aarts (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jake Aarts (replaced K. Lambert)
Saturday, May 28
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: M.Adams, D.McStay, D.Robertson
Out: T.Fullarton (omitted), J.Payne (omitted), H.McCluggage (hamstring), M.Robinson (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Mitch Robinson (replaced H. McCluggage)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Keeffe, L.Ash
Out: A.Kennedy (illness), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Jake Stein (unused)
Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: P.Dangerfield (calf)
Last week's sub: Gryan Miers (replaced P. Dangerfield)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Butts, W.Milera, R.O'Brien, M.Crouch
Out: C.Jones (omitted), K.Strachan (omitted), J.Rachele (managed), L.Sholl (Medi-Sub), T.Walker (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Lachlan Sholl (replaced J. Rachele)
Narrm v Fremantle at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
NARRM
In: J.Viney
Out: L.Dunstan (Omitted), E.Langdon (ribs)
Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (replaced E. Langdon)
FREMANTLE
In: D.Tucker, B.Walker
Out: S.Switkowski (suspension), B.Banfield (omitted), N.Erasmus (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (unused)
West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, S.Petrevski-Seton
Out: J.Rotham (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), H.Dixon (omitted)
Last week's sub: Brady Hough (replaced L. Shuey)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: C.Weightman, T.English, T.Duryea
Out: L.Cleary (omitted), Z.Cordy (omitted), B.Smith (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at TIO Stadium, 7.10pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: A.Davies, C.Graham, J.Sharp
Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), R.Thompson (knee), J.Farrar (concussion), S.Lemmens (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Oleg Markov (replaced R. Thompson)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Scrimshaw, C.Macdonald
Out: M.Lynch (concussion), J.O'Meara (hamstring), K.Hartigan (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Kyle Hartigan (replaced W. Day)
Sunday, May 29
St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: M.Owens, J.Lienert, D.Butler
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Ryan Byrnes (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Mahony, J.Stephenson, J.Archer
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Atu Bosenavulagi (replaced C. Taylor)
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Ruscoe, C.Poulter, R.McInnes
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Ollie Henry (replaced M. Cox)
CARLTON
In: J.Newnes, J.Boyd, P.Dow, J.Martin
Out: B.Kemp (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Brodie Kemp (unused)
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Dixon, R.Bonner, J.McEntee
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (unused)
ESSENDON
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, J.Ridley, H.Jones, J.Caldwell, A.Phillips, B.Ham
Out: M.Redman (suspension), M.Guelfi (hamstring), N.Bryan (omitted)
Last week's sub: Tex Wanganeen (replaced M. Guelfi)