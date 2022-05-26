SYDNEY has been dealt a big blow on the eve of its crucial Friday night match against Richmond at the SCG, with ruckman Tom Hickey out with a toe injury.

In other big news out of Thursday night's team selections ahead of round 11, Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith (illness) will miss their match against West Coast, while Hawthorn will make the trip to Darwin without midfielder Jaeger O'Meara, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has recalled experienced duo Reilly O'Brien and Matt Crouch to face Geelong after axing the duo in recent weeks, but the Crows will be without Taylor Walker, who is in the League's health and safety protocols.

But it's the Swans who will go in undermanned against the red-hot Tigers, losing Hickey alongside Josh Kennedy (hamstring), leaving Peter Ladhams and the recalled Sam Reid to take on the ruck duties. Matt Roberts has been named to make his debut.

“One of the really key things for anyone is the cycle of improvement of trying to listen, learn and go out and do, and that’s all we can ask of anyone, of any age."



Join us for the moment Matt Roberts and the Swans find out the 18-year-old will be making his debut. #Bloods pic.twitter.com/Sw6jjrmhnk — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) May 26, 2022

Marlion Pickett returns from suspension for Richmond, while Jack Graham is back from a toe injury.

While the Bulldogs will be without Smith to face the Eagles, Luke Beveridge does have some big inclusions, with ruck/forward Tim English and dynamic small forward Cody Weightman both returning.

Bailey Smith handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against the Gold Coast Suns in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast has added some experience to its team with Josh Kennedy and Samo Petrevski-Seton back into the 22 to play at Optus Stadium.

Brisbane has both good and bad news for its match against Greater Western Sydney, with key forward Dan McStay back from an ankle injury after two weeks on the sidelines, and Marcus Adams back from health and safety protocols.

However, the Lions will be missing star midfielder Hugh McCluggage (hamstring), replaced by young West Australian Deven Robertson.

Hugh McCluggage sits on the bench late in Brisbane's R10, 2022 loss to Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have made minimal changes to the team that beat West Coast last weekend, with Lachie Ash back from illness and key defender Lachie Keeffe recalled.

Aside from Crouch and O'Brien both returning for the Crows, Nicks has also included Wayne Milera and full-back Jordon Butts to face a Cats outfit whose only change is Patrick Dangerfield, who is set to miss the next two matches to train.

Premier Narrm has been bolstered by the return of Jack Viney from a hamstring injury for its match against Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday, while Darcy Tucker is among two inclusions for the Dockers.

Narrm's Jack Viney during a training session at Olympic Park on May 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn is missing O'Meara for its match against Gold Coast in the Top End, while Jack Scrimshaw will return to face his former club.

The Suns have recalled Caleb Graham to cover for the loss of Rory Thompson (knee), while Sean Lemmens (health and safety protocols) and Brayden Fiorini (omitted) will also miss.

Carlton has recalled some proven personnel in its 26-man squad for Sunday's game against arch-rival Collingwood.

The Blues have added Jack Martin, Jack Newnes and Paddy Dow to the team that beat Sydney last week, before it will be trimmed on Friday afternoon.

Reef McInnes is among those added to the Magpies' extended squad.

Jaidyn Stephenson is in with a chance of being recalled after being named in North Melbourne's 26-man team to face St Kilda, while the Saints have added Dan Butler.

In the final game of the round, Port Adelaide has named Charlie Dixon in its squad to face Essendon, while Jordan Ridley, Harrison Jones and Jye Caldwell are among those selected by the Bombers.

Friday, May 27

Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts, S.Reid, J.Rowbottom

Out: C.O'Riordan (omitted), J.Bell (omitted), J.Kennedy (hamstring), T.Hickey (toe)

New: Matt Roberts

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced J. Kennedy)

RICHMOND

In: M.Pickett, J.Graham

Out: K.Lambert (hip), T.Lynch (hamstring), J.Aarts (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jake Aarts (replaced K. Lambert)

Saturday, May 28

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: M.Adams, D.McStay, D.Robertson

Out: T.Fullarton (omitted), J.Payne (omitted), H.McCluggage (hamstring), M.Robinson (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Mitch Robinson (replaced H. McCluggage)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Keeffe, L.Ash

Out: A.Kennedy (illness), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Jake Stein (unused)

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: P.Dangerfield (calf)

Last week's sub: Gryan Miers (replaced P. Dangerfield)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, W.Milera, R.O'Brien, M.Crouch

Out: C.Jones (omitted), K.Strachan (omitted), J.Rachele (managed), L.Sholl (Medi-Sub), T.Walker (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Lachlan Sholl (replaced J. Rachele)

Narrm v Fremantle at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

NARRM

In: J.Viney

Out: L.Dunstan (Omitted), E.Langdon (ribs)

Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (replaced E. Langdon)

FREMANTLE

In: D.Tucker, B.Walker

Out: S.Switkowski (suspension), B.Banfield (omitted), N.Erasmus (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (unused)

West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), H.Dixon (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brady Hough (replaced L. Shuey)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Weightman, T.English, T.Duryea

Out: L.Cleary (omitted), Z.Cordy (omitted), B.Smith (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at TIO Stadium, 7.10pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: A.Davies, C.Graham, J.Sharp

Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), R.Thompson (knee), J.Farrar (concussion), S.Lemmens (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Oleg Markov (replaced R. Thompson)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Scrimshaw, C.Macdonald

Out: M.Lynch (concussion), J.O'Meara (hamstring), K.Hartigan (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Kyle Hartigan (replaced W. Day)

Sunday, May 29

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Owens, J.Lienert, D.Butler

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Ryan Byrnes (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Mahony, J.Stephenson, J.Archer

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Atu Bosenavulagi (replaced C. Taylor)

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Ruscoe, C.Poulter, R.McInnes

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry (replaced M. Cox)

CARLTON

In: J.Newnes, J.Boyd, P.Dow, J.Martin

Out: B.Kemp (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Brodie Kemp (unused)

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, R.Bonner, J.McEntee

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (unused)

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, J.Ridley, H.Jones, J.Caldwell, A.Phillips, B.Ham

Out: M.Redman (suspension), M.Guelfi (hamstring), N.Bryan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Tex Wanganeen (replaced M. Guelfi)