SEVENTEEN players were taken in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which means a stack of new potential cash cows have emerged in Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic.

While it remains to be seen how many will get a taste of senior action in the coming weeks, the prices and positions have been confirmed with five rookies given DPP status.

All bar two of the new players will start at the bargain price of $190,000 with ex-Bulldog Will Hayes ($271,000) and ex-Kangaroo Sam Durdin ($195,000) costing a bit more due to having previously played AFL.

BIG MID GOES NO.1 Eagles add midfield depth, Blues grab ex-AFL players

GET TO KNOW THE PICKS Age, height, bio and more of the players drafted

Hayes could be a juicy option if he gets picked with an average of 117 from eight games in the VFL, while new Crow Brett Turner (108) and Collingwood rookie Josh Carmichael (105) also boast impressive scores in the SANFL.

Player Position Price Comp. Gms Fantasy Disp Marks Tackles Brett Turner (Adel) MID $190,000 SANFL 4 108 24.3 4.8 6.0 Sam Durdin (Carl) DEF $195,000 SANFL 8 61 14.9 5.4 1.1 Will Hayes (Carl) MID/FWD $271,000 VFL 6 117 33.0 5.0 4.3 Josh Carmichael (Coll) MID/FWD $190,000 SANFL 8 105 24.9 4.9 4.5 Massimo D'Ambrosio (Ess) DEF $190,000 NAB League 4 96 27.8 5.5 2.3 Jye Menzie (Ess) MID $190,000 SANFL 8 66 10.9 3.0 3.5 Sebit Kuek (Frem) FWD $190,000 WAFL 5 64 9.6 4.0 1.4 Zane Williams (Geel) FWD $190,000 SANFL 8 66 11.3 2.8 3.9 Oskar Faulkhead (GC) MID $190,000 NAB League 5 86 21.2 2.8 5.8 Wade Derksen (GWS) DEF/FWD $190,000 WAFL 3 90 15.7 4.7 3.3 Max Ramsden (Haw) RUC $190,000 NAB League 6 72 14.3 3.2 1.5 James Blanck (Haw) DEF $190,000 VFL 8 39 9.5 2.9 1.3 Kallan Dawson (NM) DEF $190,000 VFL 8 55 12.5 6.6 1.1 Brynn Teakle (PA) RUC/FWD $190,000 WAFL 6 77 14.7 3.8 1.8 Jacob Bauer (Rich) FWD $190,000 SANFL 6 53 8.5 4.2 0.5 Hugo Hall-Kahan (Syd) FWD $190,000 NAB League 6 73 14.8 4.5 1.5 Jai Culley (WC) MID/FWD $190,000 NAB League 2 96 24.5 3.5 3.5

Scroll across to see full stats breakdown

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.