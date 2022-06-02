SEVENTEEN players were taken in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which means a stack of new potential cash cows have emerged in Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic.
While it remains to be seen how many will get a taste of senior action in the coming weeks, the prices and positions have been confirmed with five rookies given DPP status.
All bar two of the new players will start at the bargain price of $190,000 with ex-Bulldog Will Hayes ($271,000) and ex-Kangaroo Sam Durdin ($195,000) costing a bit more due to having previously played AFL.
Hayes could be a juicy option if he gets picked with an average of 117 from eight games in the VFL, while new Crow Brett Turner (108) and Collingwood rookie Josh Carmichael (105) also boast impressive scores in the SANFL.
|Player
|Position
|Price
|Comp.
|Gms
|Fantasy
|Disp
|Marks
|Tackles
|Brett Turner (Adel)
|MID
|$190,000
|SANFL
|4
|108
|24.3
|4.8
|6.0
|Sam Durdin (Carl)
|DEF
|$195,000
|SANFL
|8
|61
|14.9
|5.4
|1.1
|Will Hayes (Carl)
|MID/FWD
|$271,000
|VFL
|6
|117
|33.0
|5.0
|4.3
|Josh Carmichael (Coll)
|MID/FWD
|$190,000
|SANFL
|8
|105
|24.9
|4.9
|4.5
|Massimo D'Ambrosio (Ess)
|DEF
|$190,000
|NAB League
|4
|96
|27.8
|5.5
|2.3
|Jye Menzie (Ess)
|MID
|$190,000
|SANFL
|8
|66
|10.9
|3.0
|3.5
|Sebit Kuek (Frem)
|FWD
|$190,000
|WAFL
|5
|64
|9.6
|4.0
|1.4
|Zane Williams (Geel)
|FWD
|$190,000
|SANFL
|8
|66
|11.3
|2.8
|3.9
|Oskar Faulkhead (GC)
|MID
|$190,000
|NAB League
|5
|86
|21.2
|2.8
|5.8
|Wade Derksen (GWS)
|DEF/FWD
|$190,000
|WAFL
|3
|90
|15.7
|4.7
|3.3
|Max Ramsden (Haw)
|RUC
|$190,000
|NAB League
|6
|72
|14.3
|3.2
|1.5
|James Blanck (Haw)
|DEF
|$190,000
|VFL
|8
|39
|9.5
|2.9
|1.3
|Kallan Dawson (NM)
|DEF
|$190,000
|VFL
|8
|55
|12.5
|6.6
|1.1
|Brynn Teakle (PA)
|RUC/FWD
|$190,000
|WAFL
|6
|77
|14.7
|3.8
|1.8
|Jacob Bauer (Rich)
|FWD
|$190,000
|SANFL
|6
|53
|8.5
|4.2
|0.5
|Hugo Hall-Kahan (Syd)
|FWD
|$190,000
|NAB League
|6
|73
|14.8
|4.5
|1.5
|Jai Culley (WC)
|MID/FWD
|$190,000
|NAB League
|2
|96
|24.5
|3.5
|3.5
