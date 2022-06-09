Dyson Heppell at Essendon training on June 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Bombers need to back up all the talking they have done

- Fallout from Tigers' win over Port

- More on the May-Melksham fight

In today's episode

0:20 – The time is now for the Bombers to make a stand

3:09 – Can the 150 year celebration ignite Essendon?

4:54 – Carlton’s two big inclusions

7:50 – A key clash that could shape the top four

9:02 – Ken Hinkley goes into bat for his medical staff

12:24 – “It looks like their season might be over”

13:39 – A veteran Tiger roars back into form

15:10 – The Melbourne altercation is “still lingering”

17:43 – Steven May has “got a problem”

20:30 – A fascinating discussion with Changkuoth Jiath