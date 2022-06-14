Matthew Pavlich is inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame on June 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE great Matthew Pavlich headlines the first three people inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Pavlich, a South Australian taken at No.4 in the 1999 NAB AFL Draft, played a then club record 353 games for the Dockers before retiring in 2016.

A tremendously versatile player, Pavlich was a six-time All-Australian and earned jackets as both a full-back and full-forward, eventually kicking 700 goals in his glittering career.

Tasmanian rover Terry Cashion and Indigenous Team of the Century member Bill Dempsey, who played almost 500 senior games in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, have also been inducted.

More to come

Bill Dempsey's story of his Simpson Medal is truly extraordinary ? pic.twitter.com/pIXNL9MuJL — AFL (@AFL) June 14, 2022

2022 Hall of Fame inductees

MATTHEW PAVLICH Read more about the Dockers legend

TERRY CASHION Read more about one of Tasmania's greatest ever

BILL DEMPSEY Read more about Dempsey's remarkable life