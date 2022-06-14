Jack Ziebell walks from the ground after North Melbourne's round 13 loss to Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on June 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

A LUCKLESS North Melbourne has suffered yet another brutal blow, with captain Jack Ziebell expected to be sidelined for at least the next month after suffering a facial fracture over the weekend.

Ziebell sustained the unfortunate injury during the latter stages of the side's demoralising loss to the Giants on Sunday, the team's 11th straight defeat heading into its bye round this weekend.

After considering their options over the last 24 hours, the Kangaroos have opted to send Ziebell in for surgery on Wednesday in a decision that is expected to force their skipper to miss between four and five weeks of action.

"Jack was simply unlucky late in the game on Sunday," North Melbourne footy boss Dan McPherson said in a statement.

"We thoroughly considered all options and decided surgery was the best way forward for Jack, it will mean a shorter timeline for his recovery. We are hopeful to see him back at AFL level in 4-5 weeks."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Courageous, hard-nut, human wrecking ball': Roos praise milestone skipper North Melbourne players pay tribute to captain Jack Ziebell ahead of his 250th game

Ziebell has played every game so far this season, averaging 13.5 disposals and kicking 10 goals from 13 matches. Co-vice captains Jy Simpkin and Luke McDonald are expected to lead the team in his absence.

In better news for North Melbourne, the club regained Callum Coleman-Jones (quad) and Eddie Ford (ankle) through the VFL over the weekend while a host of other senior squad members could return after the bye.

Aiden Bonar (hamstring), Kallan Dawson (foot), Ben McKay (concussion), Jared Polec (foot) and Cam Zurhaar (foot) are all on the cusp of returning, but Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Young will both miss through suspensions accepted on Tuesday.