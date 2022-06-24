Liam Ryan, Josh Kennedy and Jamie Cripps celebrate a goal during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has climbed off the bottom of the ladder in thrilling style, surviving a late charge from Essendon to win a rollicking Friday night shootout at Optus Stadium by 10 points to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Led by five-goal star Josh Kennedy, the Eagles flicked a switch offensively and kicked their highest score for the season, winning 16.11 (107) to 14.13 (97) and saluting in front of their home fans for the first time in 2022.

The match looked settled when Kennedy booted his fifth goal 21 minutes into the final term, but back-to-back goals from the Bombers left them with a fighting chance late.

Key defender Tom Barrass took a clutch mark in defence in front of Bomber Peter Wright to steady his team, with the crowd of 40,933 erupting on the siren after a season starved of that winning feeling.

Equally disappointing this season, the Bombers undid the ground made up in an impressive win against St Kilda last week with a worrying performance in which they were picked apart.

