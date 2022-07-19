Jack Henry celebrates his match-winning goal against Richmond in round 15 on June 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has stormed into premiership favouritism, but defender Jack Henry believes the Cats can become even better before the finals.

After eight straight wins, including a comprehensive victory over reigning premier Melbourne, Geelong tops the ladder.

The most consistent home and away team of the past 15 years, the Cats have not tasted premiership success since 2011 – Chris Scott's first season as coach.

Geelong fans have endured finals heartbreak in several seasons since, including the 2020 Grand Final loss to Richmond when the Cats led by 22 points late in the second quarter.

Cam Guthrie looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Richmond in the 2020 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

But Geelong is looking as strong as it ever has this late in a home and away campaign throughout Scott's stint at Kardinia Park.

The Cats smashed in-form Carlton last Saturday night, keeping the highly rated Blues forward line to just eight goals.

Henry has been a valuable addition after returning in round 15 from a nine-week absence with a foot injury.

The 23-year-old, set to play his 100th game this Saturday against Port Adelaide, feels Geelong can go to another level.

"Everyone's striving to win one (a premiership) and we want to play as good footy as we can right now," Henry told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think we've still got some more improvement, we're satisfied with how we're going but we don't feel like that's it for us.

Jack Henry runs with the ball during Geelong's clash with Hawthorn in round three, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We feel like we've still got some room to improve in areas and we're happy to keep showing up each week and get the job done."

Henry said the Cats had not altered their approach drastically this year, but had reassessed some aspects of their play.

"In the pre-season we tried to make it a lot more inclusive across all three of the lines, probably embracing each line as a whole (rather) than maybe being a bit more stuck to defenders doing this job and forwards doing this job," he said.

Henry has played in 66 wins from his first 99 games with Geelong, including the nail-biting victory over Richmond in round 15, when he kicked the match-winning goal playing forward as cover for Gary Rohan.