Isaac Smith and Jack Henry celebrate a goal during the R21 clash between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is all but assured of finishing the home and away season as minor premiers after sinking St Kilda by 45 points on Saturday night.

Already without captain Joel Selwood, the Cats were hit hard before the first bounce with the late withdrawals of superstar Patrick Dangerfield and versatile Mark Blicavs.

But it mattered little as the raging premiership favourites strolled to their 11th win in a row, 17.8 (110) to 10.5 (65).

The Cats will finish the round a game clear of Collingwood and two ahead of Melbourne.

And with matches to come against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium and West Coast at home, it appears they will be hard to displace at the top of the ladder.

Twin towers Tom Hawkins (three goals) and Jeremy Cameron (two) were again dominant in attack, while Isaac Smith added three majors of his own.

St Kilda's loss leaves it outside the eight and with a tough run home against Brisbane and Sydney.

