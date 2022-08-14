Tom Lynch booted an equal career-best eight goals as Richmond flexed its muscle to confirm a finals spot with a 61-point thrashing of Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday.

Lynch kicked four of his eight in a remarkable third-quarter display from the Tigers, who piled on 9.2 from 13 inside 50s to pull away for a 20.8 (128) to 9.13 (67) win, clinching a return to the finals after missing out in 2021.

The Tigers' third-quarter score was their best of the season, while their final score was their equal second best of the year, behind only the 25.15 (165) in the 111-point mauling of West Coast in round seven.

It also marked the third game in a row Richmond scored 100-plus points as it tunes up for a finals charge.

The reality is Richmond was always in control, led well around the ball by Dion Prestia, who had 30 disposals with a game-high 11 clearances and two goals, along with former skipper Trent Cotchin, who had 30 touches with a game-high 17 contested possessions.

Maurice Rioli jnr's forward pressure was a highlight, booting two goals, along with Noah Cumberland, Prestia and Shane Edwards, but it was the Lynch show up forward, with his haul taking his season tally to 55 goals to be within seven of Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow (62) with one round to go.

The victory, Richmond's third in a row after going winless across three rounds, moves the Tigers above Carlton into seventh spot with Essendon to come in round 23.

But the Tigers will be sweating on an injury concern to Jack Graham, who was subbed out at three-quarter time with a right ankle issue.

Hawthorn had few winners for the day, although tagger Finn Maginness claimed another scalp, restricting Shai Bolton to 13 disposals.

Retiring captain Ben McEvoy, in his penultimate game, Jai Newcombe and makeshift midfielder James Sicily tried hard for the Hawks, while veteran forwards Jack Gunston and Luke Breust finished with two goals each.

The Tigers jumped out of the blocks to open up a 31-point quarter-time lead with 21-6 inside 50s with 5-1 centre clearances. Lynch relished the supply with three contested marks and three goals in the first term, including his 50th for the season from a tough set shot, while he laid off the pass for Ben Miller's major.

Hawthorn responded in the second, getting the edge in contested possessions (38-36) to enjoy plenty of territory but was left to rue missed opportunities, managing 7-3 marks inside 50 but kicking 3.4 for the term.

Richmond showed no mercy in the third quarter, despite losing the inside 50 count 14-13, with its ruthless efficiency leading to nine goals, including eight in a row.

Gunston kicked a couple of consolation goals for Hawthorn, which claimed a small victory by winning the fourth term with four goals to two, as the Richmond crowd willed Lynch to more majors which never came.

Lynch's career-best haul

Hawthorn couldn't find an answer for the Richmond linchpin, with coach Sam Mitchell trying James Blanck, Denver Grainger-Barras and Sicily on Lynch throughout the game without much success. Everything Lynch touched turned to gold, finishing with 13 score involvements. He kicked three by quarter-time, while he added another four in the third, despite Grainger-Barras upping the niggle on him. With a blowout margin, the crowd's attention turned to a 10-goal Lynch haul but Tigers coach Damien Hardwick played party pooper, benching the forward late.

Hawks' Sicily experiment

Hawthorn started the game by deploying All-Australian backline contender James Sicily in an experimental midfield role, freed up from his key defensive position with tall backs Grainger-Barras, Blanck and Emerson Jeka in the side. Sicily relished the opportunity with 18 first-half disposals for 444 metres gained, but Lynch's dominance meant he was swung back. Sicily finished with 30 touches with nine marks, offering a potential midfield option next year.

Rioli lights up the MCG

Lynch may have kicked the bulk of the goals but arguably the biggest roar from the Tiger Army came whenever Rioli was near the footy or chasing down a Hawthorn opponent. Rioli only had 12 touches but he had nine score involvements, booting two goals with four tackles. At one stage, Rioli had eight score involvements from eight disposals. Having been used as medi-sub at times, it feels like the livewire forward is firmly in Hardwick's best 22 now.

RICHMOND 6.2 9.3 18.5 20.8 (128)

HAWTHORN 1.1 4.5 5.10 9.13 (67)

GOALS

Richmond: Lynch 8, Cumberland 2, Edwards 2, Prestia 2, M.Rioli 2, Bolton, Castagna, Cotchin, Miller

Hawthorn: Breust 2, Gunston 2, Koschitzke, McEvoy, Serong, Shiels, Sicily

BEST

Richmond: Lynch, Prestia, Cotchin, D.Rioli, Short, M.Rioli

Hawthorn: Sicily, Newcombe, Scrimshaw, Maginness, McEvoy, Mitchell

INJURIES

Richmond: Graham (ankle)

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Jason Castagna (replaced Graham at three-quarter time)

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald (unused)