ADAM Kingsley will be the next coach of Greater Western Sydney.

The Richmond assistant and former Port Adelaide premiership player beat out Melbourne assistant Adem Yze and Giants caretaker Mark McVeigh for the top job.

Kingsley has had a long run at being a senior coach having been an assistant at Port after his playing career before having eight seasons on St Kilda's coaching panel. He joined Richmond in 2019, where he was a key part of their premiership run.

Adam Kingsley with Robbie Tarrant at Richmond training in August, 2022. Picture: Getty

He will be just the third full-time coach of the Giants after the mid-season departure of Leon Cameron, who had taken over from GWS's inaugural coach, Kevin Sheedy.

"It's a privilege and an honour to be the next senior coach of the Giants. I've been clear in my aspirations to become a senior coach and over the last 16 years I've continued to learn and develop to the point now where I'm absolutely ready to take the next step in my coaching career," Kingsley said in a statement.

"This is a club which has built a strong culture from the ground up in just a few short years. In just 11 years the Giants have made multiple preliminary finals, and a Grand Final, and while the ultimate success has eluded the club, it's clear the building blocks are in place.

Adam Kingsley during a St Kilda pre-season game in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's clear the players, staff, members and fans are hungry for success, and we're going to drive each other to get to where we want to go. I believe in this club and what we can achieve together."

Kingsley played 170 games for the Power between 1997-2006, including their 2004 flag triumph.

Giants chief executive Dave Matthews said the club had identified Kingsley as its man over a long process that included several meetings with Alastair Clarkson.

"After a thorough and considered selection process, Adam's vision for the club, our players and our people made him the standout candidate for the job," he said.

Adam Kingsley during Port Adelaide's game against Brisbane in April, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

"Adam has outstanding values that align with the Giants and with 16 years' coaching experience he is an exceptional tactical coach, a strong, clear communicator, and someone who brings people together.

"In our 11 years in the competition we have undoubtedly become a successful club with a fantastic culture and a great playing list. But we haven't been satisfied with our recent results.

"We - and Adam - believe success isn't far away and we’re thrilled to have him lead us into our next chapter as a club."