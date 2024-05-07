Adelaide will change its name for the upcoming Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Izak Rankine and Adelaide celebrate their win in Sir Doug Nicholls Round, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will change its name to Kuwarna during the upcoming Sir Doug Nicholls Round as well as the AFLW's Indigenous Round later this year.

Kuwarna (pronounced goo-wun-na) is the Kaurna translation for the word Crows.

The club has followed the lead of Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti) and Fremantle (Walyalup), who have changed their names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round in recent years.

The club will also unveil a new logo designed by Indigenous artist Harley Hall, who worked with star forward Izak Rankine in designing the club's jumper for Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

A quick lesson from Jack Buckskin on how to pronounce Kuwarna. pic.twitter.com/pPWS8OPaFQ — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) May 7, 2024

The club will be referred to as Kuwarna for its matches against Collingwood in round 10 and West Coast in round 11.

"It represents how far we have come in this industry in recognising First Nations people and the contribution they have made to the game," Rankine said.

"To see the club's name change on TV is great exposure, particularly for young Indigenous kids who love their footy."

The rebranding was done in consultation with the Kaurna Warra Karrpanthi Language Corporation.

"We believe this is a transformative moment in our club's history and further strengthens our commitment to reconciliation by continuing an important conversation," Crows CEO Tim Silvers said.

"Rebranding the club to Kuwarna adds to the celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round and AFLW Indigenous Round, which is a highlight of the football calendar, and provides another chance to collaborate with Kaurna community groups in promoting cultural awareness.

"The name change has been made possible with the support of the club's Aboriginal players and staff, Aboriginal Advisory Group, RAP working committee and leadership groups who are passionate about recognising our Indigenous heritage and strengthening relationships with the Indigenous community."

The club will unveil its 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round jumper in the coming days.