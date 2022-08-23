Izak Rankine salutes the Gold Coast crowd after kicking a goal against Collingwood in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IZAK Rankine has informed Gold Coast of his desire to continue his career in South Australia.

Rankine told the Suns on Tuesday morning he wanted to explore a trade to Adelaide, who has lured the dynamic small forward with a big money, long-term offer.

AFL.com.au believes he has told some of the Suns' playing group as well.

Rankine has spent four years at Gold Coast after being taken with the third pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, kicking 57 goals from his 48 games.

The 22-year-old has had a breakout 2022 season, kicking 29 goals and assisting 18 others from 18 matches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ridiculous thinking by Rankine in truly unique goal Only Izak Rankine could invent this brilliant move and finish with a helping hand from Touk Miller

Gold Coast says it is disappointed to lose Rankine.

"We have created a football club where our players and staff are committed to success, so we’re disappointed with his decision," general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron said.

"We’ve provided an environment and support network around Izak since he was drafted to help him play his best football and it’s disappointing that journey won’t continue."

Rankine's departure would be a sour note for the Suns to cap off a season in which it won an equal club record 10 games and managed to retain Ben King, Jack Lukosius and Ben Ainsworth among other young, budding stars.

More to come