Darcy Wilmot at Marvel Stadium after being drafted by Brisbane in November 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is contemplating an untried smokey for Thursday night's elimination final against Richmond.

Darcy Wilmot, who was the Lions' first pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft at No.16, has thrust his name into the selection mix.

The 18-year-old is yet to play a senior game.

Brisbane's latest selection poser comes after coach Chris Fagan told SEN radio that defender Marcus Adams was unlikely to play again this season as he recovers from concussion sustained against Carlton in round 21.

Marcus Adams leaves the field during Brisbane's win over Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Wilmot is being considered to fill the vacancy left by small defender Noah Answerth, who is serving a one-match suspension for his punch to the stomach of Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen in round 23.

The Lions are considering a number of options to cover Answerth, with Wilmot being left out of Saturday's VFL qualifying final loss to Southport to keep his senior options open.

Callum Ah Chee, who missed the final two rounds with concussion, played a reduced role in the VFL to gain some match touch and fitness, and has also put his hand up for a recall.

Ah Chee can play in defence, but has primarily been used as a wingman this season.

The Lions have been impressed with Wilmot's first season and were set to give him a debut against Essendon in round 17 before he was struck down by COVID-19.

They are not afraid to unleash debutants in big games, with Kai Lohmann playing his first game in round five against Collingwood in front of a sold-out Gabba on Easter Thursday.