Josh Corbett and Will Setterfield

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Norwood at Adelaide Oval, Sunday August 28, 3.45pm ACST

Brett Turner led the Crows to a 55-point win over Norwood in their qualifying final.

Selected in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Turner had 26 disposals, an incredible 16 tackles and eight clearances for Adelaide.

Kieran Strachan helped provide Adelaide with first use thanks to his 43 hitouts, while Lachlan Sholl had 25 touches.

Luke Nankervis finished with 25 touches and a goal and Luke Pedlar booted three goals from 12 touches with eight tackles.

The Crows were also helped by Zac Taylor (17 disposals and a goal), Billy Frampton (18), Elliott Himmelberg (17 and a goal) and Fischer McAsey (12 and a goal).

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Southport at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday August 27, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

A young Brisbane outfit was no match for Southport on Saturday, going down by 49 points in their qualifying final.

Big man Tom Fullarton continued his strong season in the VFL with two goals and 10 disposals, while young guns Kai Lohmann (17 and a goal) and Harry Sharp (12 and a goal) were strong contributors.

Callum Ah Chee returned from concussion to press his claims for a spot in the senior team in next week's elimination final against Richmond at the Gabba with 16 disposals from limited minutes on the field.

Irishman James Madden gathered 21 touches, while Darcy Fort was strong in the ruck with 38 hitouts and 16 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, QF: Brisbane v Southport Extended highlights of the Lions and Sharks VFL clash in the qualifying final

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, Sunday August 28, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Will Setterfield was dominant to lead Carlton to a 32-point win over Collingwood in their elimination final on Sunday.

Setterfield, who played 13 AFL games for the Blues in 2022 with one of those as an unused substitute, had 40 disposals, 13 clearances and kicked two goals at Victoria Park.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, EF: Will Setterfield highlights VFL Showreel, EF: Will Setterfield highlights

Paddy Dow was also instrumental in the Blues' win with 33 disposals as Carlton moved into the second week of finals.

Carlton also had good contributions from Liam Stocker (25 touches), Brodie Kemp (13 and two goals) and Will Hayes (20).

Jesse Motlop managed to hit the scoreboard with a goal, while Jack Carroll had 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, Sunday August 28, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Finlay Macrae staked his claim for a spot in Collingwood's AFL side to face Geelong in a qualifying final with a strong display in the VFL elimination final loss to Carlton.

Macrae, who has played two AFL games in 2022 including round 23, had 28 disposals, nine tackles and five clearances.

Josh Carmichael (25 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances) also performed well in the Magpies' 32-point loss at Victoria Park.

Trent Bianco had 23 touches and kicked a goal, while Callum Brown had 27 and booted a major.

Collingwood also had Will Kelly (14 disposals), Ollie Henry (12 and a goal), Caleb Poulter (16) and Jack Madgen (18 and a goal) feature.

Aiden Begg was the dominant ruckman on the ground with 23 hitouts and 12 disposals, while Nathan Kreuger had six disposals and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 27, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Darcy Tucker continued his impressive WAFL form, while Mitch Crowden was also in good touch as Peel thumped West Coast by 73 points.

Tucker booted two goals and had 21 disposals in the big win, with Crowden also kicking two majors from 20 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R19: Mitch Crowden highlights Enjoy Mitch Crowden's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Defender Nathan Wilson racked up a game-high 32 disposals, including 25 kicks.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek will be hard to tip out when Fremantle takes on the Western Bulldogs in next week's elimination final with 22 disposals, one goal and 33 hitouts.

Youngster Neil Erasmus (21), Ethan Hughes (20), Matthew Johnson (17 and one goal) and Liam Henry (15) were also prominent.

Jye Amiss and Bailey Banfield each booted two goals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Metricon Stadium, Sunday August 28, 6.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Josh Corbett was dominant in the Suns' 23-point win over Box Hill in their elimination final on Sunday.

Corbett starred at Metricon Stadium, taking 17 marks to go with 25 disposals and 4.4 to inspire the Suns.

Sam Flanders had a big game with 37 touches and Darcy Macpherson (27 disposals), Charlie Constable (31) and Elijah Hollands (27) were also busy.

Corbett got plenty of support up forward from Alex Sexton (3.3) and Chris Burgess (2.0) in particular.

Jez McLennan (22 disposals), James Tsitas (30) and Jack Bowes (28) were also strong contributors for the Suns, who will face Sydney next week.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Metricon Stadium, Sunday August 28, 6.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Daniel Howe worked hard in Box Hill's 23-point loss to Gold Coast in an elimination final on Sunday.

Howe had 24 disposals at Metricon Stadium as the Hawks fell short against a strong Suns outfit.

Liam Shiels (21 touches) had a solid game, while Max Ramsden (11 disposals and two goals) and Jai Serong (10) were also involved.

Jackson Callow kicked a goal and Emerson Jeka was quiet with eight touches.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sydney at Casey Fields, Saturday August 27, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Tom McDonald emerged unscathed from his first hitout since May, kicking a goal from 11 touches in Casey's VFL qualifying final against Sydney.

The 29-year-old has spent the past few months on the sidelines after surgery on a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

While he didn't set the world on fire, McDonald will be in the frame for next Friday night's AFL qualifying final against the Swans at the MCG.

A successful return for our No.25. ?



Hear from Tom McDonald after today's VFL victory. ?#DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/OMzHJ56B15 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) August 27, 2022

Former Saint Luke Dunstan put in a superb best-on-field performance as Casey surged into the preliminary final with a 47-point win.

Dunstan, who joined the Demons in last year's trade period after 116 games with St Kilda, was the driving force out of the middle, gathering a massive 38 disposals, eight marks, five tackles, 11 clearances and kicking two goals.

Dunstan has been unable to break into Melbourne's strong midfield, playing just five AFL games this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, QF: Luke Dunstan highlights Enjoy Luke Dunstan's standout VFL performance for the Demons

Out-of-favour forward Mitch Brown booted five goals as he kept his name in front of the selectors, also gathering 18 disposals and taking six marks.

Adam Tomlinson (22 disposals) and Sam Weideman (20) were also busy, with the latter playing some minutes in the ruck and having 19 hitouts.

Toby Bedford had 17 touches, while youngsters Jacob van Rooyen (16 disposals and a goal), Taj Woewodin (16), Blake Howes (14) and Kade Chandler (13 and two goals) were solid contributors.

Jacob van Rooyen snaps truly after a towering mark! ?



Watch the #VFL: https://t.co/oLvHOSU7GF pic.twitter.com/yyrfAKLm4o — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 27, 2022

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sydney at Casey Fields, Saturday August 27, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Ben Ronke booted four goals but it wasn't enough as Sydney fell to minor premier Casey by 47 points in the qualifying final.

Ronke tried his heart out with 16 disposals, four tackles and three clearances.

Ben Ronke at his dangerous best ?



Tune in to the #VFL: https://t.co/oLvHOSU7GF pic.twitter.com/WAnXYxlLmT — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 27, 2022

No.18 draft pick Angus Sheldrick was excellent with 30 touches and a major, while Harry Cunningham (23 disposals), James Bell (19) and Matt Roberts (17) were busy.

Big man Callum Sinclair, Joel Amartey and Lewis Melican gathered 16 disposals apiece, with Braeden Campbell notching up 14.

Corey Warner, fresh off signing a contract extension alongside his brother Chad until the end of 2025, had 14 possessions.

Former Port Adelaide ruckman Peter Ladhams had 14 hitouts and 13 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, QF: Casey v Sydney Extended highlights of the Demons and Swans VFL clash in the qualifying final

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 27, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Mature-age recruit Greg Clark starred for the Eagles with 28 disposals and a goal in a 73-point loss to Peel.

Patrick Naish got in and under to rack up 28 touches, while Xavier O'Neill had 21 and Samo Petrevski-Seton 16.

Mid-season draftee Jai Culley gathered the ball 14 times, with Jackson Nelson and Isiah Winder adding a goal each in the 16.9 (105) to 3.14 (32) defeat.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals