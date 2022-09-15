Who will take home this year's Brownlow Medal?

GOLD Coast co-captain Touk Miller is the favourite to claim this year's Brownlow Medal, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, though we could be set for a mega six-horse race during Sunday night's count.

Miller is tipped to poll 30 votes on the Predictor, edging just two votes clear of Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw and three ahead of Melbourne's Clayton Oliver.

But a host of other superstars are also going to be among the frontrunners.

Brisbane's former winner Lachie Neale, Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and Melbourne's reigning Norm Smith Medal winner Christian Petracca are also likely to be in the hunt ahead of what looms as a thrilling count.

The Predictor suggests that Petracca and Oliver will make hot starts to the season, though Miller is tipped to poll in nine of his final 12 games to storm clear and add to his AFL Coaches Association Player of the Year award.

Ahead of the Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night, AFL.com.au looks at the Brownlow Predictor and gauges how the night could shape up for some of the League's leading contenders.

Touk Miller celebrates a goal in Gold Coast's clash with North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's final Brownlow Predictor

30 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

28 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

27 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

26 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

22 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

22 Dion Prestia (Richmond)

21 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

20 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

Sportsbet odds

$3.25 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$3.75 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$5.50 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$7 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$8 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$8 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

Brownlow Predictor: After round five

9 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

8 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

8 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

8 Ben Keays (Adelaide)

7 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

7 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

Petracca torments Dogs one more time Christian Petracca continued on from his stellar end to last season with another stunning performance

Brownlow Predictor: After round 10

18 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

16 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

16 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

15 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

14 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

11 Callum Mills (Sydney)

11 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

11 Ben Keays (Adelaide)

10 Bailey Smith (Western Bulldogs)

Most three-vote games

6 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

6 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

5 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

5 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

5 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

5 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

5 Dion Prestia (Richmond)

5 Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates on the final siren after Fremantle's round 11 win over Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most games polling a vote

13 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

12 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

12 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

12 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

10 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

10 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

Highest polling first-year players

12 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

3 Nic Martin (Essendon)

1 Josh Rachele (Adelaide)

1 Jack Hayes (St Kilda)

Highest polling by position

Key forward: Jeremy Cameron (18 votes)

Key defender: Tom Stewart (13 votes)

Ruck: Max Gawn (12 votes)

Highest polling former winners

26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

13 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

10 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

7 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

4 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

2 Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Greater Western Sydney in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Highest polling clubs

97 Melbourne

95 Geelong

88 Carlton

84 Sydney

82 Brisbane

76 Fremantle

74 Richmond

72 St Kilda

71 Gold Coast

69 Port Adelaide

65 Western Bulldogs

63 Collingwood

51 Hawthorn

50 Adelaide

50 Essendon

48 Greater Western Sydney

27 West Coast

26 North Melbourne