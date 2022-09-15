GOLD Coast co-captain Touk Miller is the favourite to claim this year's Brownlow Medal, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, though we could be set for a mega six-horse race during Sunday night's count.
Miller is tipped to poll 30 votes on the Predictor, edging just two votes clear of Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw and three ahead of Melbourne's Clayton Oliver.
But a host of other superstars are also going to be among the frontrunners.
BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?
Brisbane's former winner Lachie Neale, Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and Melbourne's reigning Norm Smith Medal winner Christian Petracca are also likely to be in the hunt ahead of what looms as a thrilling count.
The Predictor suggests that Petracca and Oliver will make hot starts to the season, though Miller is tipped to poll in nine of his final 12 games to storm clear and add to his AFL Coaches Association Player of the Year award.
Ahead of the Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night, AFL.com.au looks at the Brownlow Predictor and gauges how the night could shape up for some of the League's leading contenders.
AFL.com.au's final Brownlow Predictor
30 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)
28 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
27 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
26 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
22 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
22 Dion Prestia (Richmond)
21 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)
20 Sam Walsh (Carlton)
Sportsbet odds
$3.25 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
$3.75 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
$5.50 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
$7 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
$8 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
$8 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)
Brownlow Predictor: After round five
9 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
8 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
8 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
8 Ben Keays (Adelaide)
7 Jack Steele (St Kilda)
7 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)
Brownlow Predictor: After round 10
18 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
16 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
16 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
15 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
14 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
11 Callum Mills (Sydney)
11 Jack Steele (St Kilda)
11 Ben Keays (Adelaide)
10 Bailey Smith (Western Bulldogs)
Most three-vote games
6 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
6 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
5 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)
5 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
5 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
5 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
5 Dion Prestia (Richmond)
5 Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)
Most games polling a vote
13 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)
12 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
12 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
12 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
10 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
10 Sam Walsh (Carlton)
Highest polling first-year players
12 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
3 Nic Martin (Essendon)
1 Josh Rachele (Adelaide)
1 Jack Hayes (St Kilda)
Highest polling by position
Key forward: Jeremy Cameron (18 votes)
Key defender: Tom Stewart (13 votes)
Ruck: Max Gawn (12 votes)
Highest polling former winners
26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
13 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)
10 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)
7 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)
4 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)
2 Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)
Highest polling clubs
97 Melbourne
95 Geelong
88 Carlton
84 Sydney
82 Brisbane
76 Fremantle
74 Richmond
72 St Kilda
71 Gold Coast
69 Port Adelaide
65 Western Bulldogs
63 Collingwood
51 Hawthorn
50 Adelaide
50 Essendon
48 Greater Western Sydney
27 West Coast
26 North Melbourne