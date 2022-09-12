WERRIBEE midfielder Tom Gribble has claimed his second J.J. Liston Trophy with a runaway win in the VFL best and fairest count held on Monday night.

Gribble, 27, polled 30 votes to finish eight clear of former Port Adelaide forward Boyd Woodcock, who enjoyed a stunning season for grand finalist Southport, and Woodcock's Sharks teammate and former Gold Coast utility Jacob Dawson.

It was Gribble's second successive Liston Trophy win, after he won the award when it was last held in 2019.

The prolific midfielder averaged 33.2 disposals, 13.8 contested possessions, 7.3 clearances, 4.3 tackles and 5.6 inside 50s throughout the season, and polled votes in 12 matches, which included eight best-on-ground performances, to become the first Werribee player to win the J.J. Liston Trophy more than once.

Gribble's remarkable feat was matched by Essendon star Georgia Nanscawen, who claimed the Lambert-Pearce Medal for the best and fairest VFLW player.

Essendon's 2022 Lambert-Pearce medallist Georgia Nanscawen. Picture: AFL Photos

Nanscawen, who is sitting out the Bombers' inaugural AFLW season after a serious knee injury in the VFLW Grand Final in July, polled 33 of a possible 36 votes to be a clear winner ahead of Hawthorn's Tamara Luke on 20 votes.

Nanscawen averaged 24.9 disposals, 14.6 contested possessions, 8.8 tackles and 4.7 clearances throughout the home and away season, before steering the undefeated Bombers to the flag.

Port Melbourne defender Ethan Phillips received the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal, which is awarded annually to the most promising young talent in the Smithy’s VFL, aged 24 years and under.

Ethan Phillips in action during Port Melbourne's clash with Collingwood in VFL round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The past 15 winners of the medal have gone on to be drafted to AFL clubs, with the honour roll including premiership players Kane Lambert (Richmond) and Michael Hibberd and Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne). Last year's winner, Charlie Dean from Williamstown, joined Collingwood in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

The Debbie Lee Medal for most promising young player in the rebel VFLW was awarded to Tahlia Fellows from the Casey Demons.

2022 J.J. LISTON TROPHY

30 - Tom Gribble (Werribee)

22- Jacob Dawson (Southport), Boyd Woodcock (Southport)

21 - Rhys Mathieson (Brisbane)

20 - Lachlan Sullivan (Footscray)

18 - Paddy Dow (Carlton), William Fordham (Frankston)

16 - Luke Dunstan (Casey Demons), Brayden Fiorini (Gold Coast)

15 - Ryan Clarke (Sydney)

2022 LAMBERT-PEARCE MEDAL

33 - Georgia Nanscawen (Essendon)

20 - Tamara Luke (Hawthorn)

14 - Hannah Stuart (Southern Saints), Matilda Zander (Collingwood)

12 - Paige Sheppard (Geelong Cats)

11 - Mia-Rae Clifford (Essendon)

10 - Samantha Johnson (Casey Demons)

9 - Nicole Callinan (Darebin Falcons)