Players and officials back the AFL's decision to take a public stance against violence against women

Ben Brown during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on April 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE forward Ben Brown has lauded the AFL's decision to take a stand against gender-based violence and says it's on sporting organisations to accelerate cultural change.

AFL players, coaches and umpires will observe a moment's silence to honour victims of domestic violence during this weekend's round of games, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday night.

The AFL also announced on Thursday a partnership with Our Watch, the not-for-profit organisation focused on the primary prevention of violence against women and their children.

Brown posted on Instagram about the "epidemic of violence against women".

"Those in positions of power need to hear the fear, frustration and rage of women and act," Brown said.

"Those with platforms need to use them. Some people say politics and football shouldn't mix. I could not disagree more.

"Sport is interwoven into our lives - it's where we meet and play, it's where our children learn and grow - it's one of the drivers and symbols of culture in Australia.

"Far from opting out of the conversation, sporting organisations must lead the way in accelerating cultural change.

"I therefore applaud the AFL for taking a public stand on this issue this week."

Essendon defender Nick Hind is the cousin of Hannah McGuire, whose body was found in a burnt-out car last month, with 21-year-old Lachlan Young charged with her murder.

Nick Hind after the round seven match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG, April 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Family violence must stop," Hind said in a statement.

"As AFL players and clubs, we have a chance to amplify this issue further into the spotlight so we can collectively influence a better future for our sisters, daughters, mothers and cousins."

AFL Players Association president and Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfeld said: "The men in this country need to listen and help lead the way on this – it can't be left to women to change gender-based violence."

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon hoped the AFL could use its position as a "torchbearer" to affect change.

"But at the end of the day, we need federal governments, Victorian governments, and we need a bipartisan approach to change what seems a broken system," he said.

"If we can help get traction at that level and then enact change through parliament and the laws - otherwise it's just rhetoric from leaders outside of football, so let's effect real change."

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said of the initiative: "I don't think it's tokenistic at all, it's important."

Both Beveridge and North Melbourne counterpart Alastair Clarkson discussed educating their players about being role models and showing respect towards women.

The Blues have a 'Carlton Respects' program, established in 2006, that aims to nurture equality and respect in schools, workplaces, and the general community.

A Carlton player ahead of the 'Carlton Respects' match in July 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's been an enormous amount of work that's been done and I think the numbers themselves (of women killed) just show how important these particular messages are and just how much change we need in this space," coach Michael Voss said.

"And they need to happen now, not later."