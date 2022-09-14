Maurice Rioli and Shai Bolton celebrate a goal for Richmond against Geelong in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE YOKAYI Footy crew are back this week to remember an icon, challenge traditions and celebrate the game's best Indigenous players.

As the finals heat up and with the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period just around the corner, Andrew Krakouer, Gilbert McAdam, Darryl White and Megan Waters take a deep dive into the big issues of the week and pay a special tribute to a Yokayi favourite, Uncle Jack Charles.

There's also a chance for you to win a pair of Lance Franklin's footy boots simply by voting for the Yokayi Moment of the Year.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard YOKAYI MOMENTS COMPETITION 2022 Cast your vote for the chance to win a signed pair of Buddy Franklin footy boots. Terms and Conditions apply.

Was it Kozzy Pickett's magic moment against Collingwood, a brilliant running goal from Richmond's Indigenous trio, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's match-winner for the Dogs, or Shai Bolton's silky skills?

Vote and register to go into the running to win a pair of Buddy Franklin's Indigenous designed football boots, hand painted by Kirby Bentley.

It is with deep sadness and respect the AFL acknowledges the passing of the exceptionally talented and strong Uncle Jack Charles.

A wonderful and powerful artist, he brought his unique gifts to enhance the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series story.

This campaign will continue with the express permission of his family.

Yokayi Footy will be broadcast on Wednesday night at 8.30pm AEST on AFL.com.au, the AFL Official Live App, NITV and SBS On Demand.