Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for AFL Daily

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Port Adelaide in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Big week looms for Ken Hinkley, Power after Rozee blunder

- Josh Rachele's fine Showdown showing after scrutiny

- How will the Swans fit all their in-demand players?

- Teams news: Blues swing the axe, has Sam Draper been punished?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.