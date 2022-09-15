RETIRING Sydney star Josh Kennedy has officially played his last game for the Swans after tweaking his hamstring again.

Kennedy was always considered a long shot to return in the Toyota AFL Grand Final if the Swans beat Collingwood on Saturday, but this latest setback has put a final full stop on his career.

The 34-year-old, who revealed last month that this season would be his last, was spotted limping severely at the Swans' main training session on Thursday morning at the SCG.

A Swans win over Collingwood coupled with an injury to a midfielder in Sydney's settled line-up would have been required for Kennedy to feature in the Grand Final, but those chances are now over.

While he was an unused sub in the derby in round 20, the three-time best and fairest winner's last on-field appearance for the Swans came in round 10 when he first injured his hamstring. 

He would later rupture it in the VFL while trying to win back a spot in the senior side.