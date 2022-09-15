ADELAIDE defender Luke Brown has announced his retirement from the AFL after 189 games across 11 seasons.

Brown, a member of the Crows' 2017 Grand Final side, played 11 games this season, the last of which came against Geelong in May.

Originally from the Norwood club in Adelaide, Brown was overlooked in the 2010 NAB AFL Draft before he was picked up by Greater Western Sydney as a pre-selection.

Luke Brows ahead of the 2013 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

He was traded back to his home state in 2011 and made his AFL debut against the Giants in round 16 of the following year.

"I'd like to thank the club for the journey, I've spent a third of my life here and with a young family, I am now ready for the next chapter," Brown said in a statement.

"I remember being overlooked in my draft year in 2010 and to be given the chance to play AFL in my home state the year after is something I was very grateful for.

"So to be here 11 years and 189 games later is something I'll forever be proud of.

"My first game was memorable as were all the finals I got to play in, and as disappointing as the Grand Final in 2017 turned out to be, to have that opportunity at the top level is something I will always cherish.

"I'll leave with lifelong friendships and always be proud to have played my career at the Adelaide Football Club."

Brown played seven finals for the Crows, including the 2017 Grand Final against Richmond, and his retirement comes just a week before his 30th birthday.

Luke Brown during Adelaide's match against Carlton in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Browny's playing career speaks for itself, 189 AFL games of the highest quality and someone you could always rely on," Nicks said.

"And as one of our most experienced players, his influence in recent years in helping the development of our younger players has been just as important and that's part of the legacy he leaves here.

"We will miss Browny but he will always be welcome back and we wish him, his wife Ingrid and their daughter Aurora all the very best with the next phase of life."