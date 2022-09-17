Swans do it by a point - again

The last time Sydney hosted a preliminary final at the SCG in 1996, it was a 55m Tony Lockett bomb after the siren that sailed through for a behind against Essendon to put the Swans into a Grand Final. This time there was also a behind on the siren, and it proved just as crucial for the home team, who again saluted by the narrowest of margins. With the relentless Collingwood, who once trailed by 36 points in the third quarter, piling on the pressure in the final moments, the Swans managed to rush through two behinds in the final two minutes to hang on by a point. Leading by two with seconds remaining, the ball bobbled around Sydney's goalsquare as a crush of players forced the ball into a goalpost before a Magpie boot could hit it. What a finish!

Sam Reid's injury wait as Grand Final looms

Versatile Sydney tall Sam Reid will be a storyline all week after being subbed out ahead of the second half with a leg injury. Reid was magnificent in the opening quarter, kicking one goal and looking the most dangerous aerial presence of the key forwards. However, he went off during the second term and had the inside of his right leg – possibly the adductor or quad - worked on by trainers. The 30-year-old came out after half-time, did some light drills and a light run-through, but went straight down into the dressing-room and was replaced by substitute Braeden Campbell. Mason Cox also went off early in the third quarter for Collingwood with a groin complaint.

Collingwood's (ill) discipline costs it

In a contest they were battling to stay within arm's reach of for much of the night, the Magpies did not help themselves with a spate of 50m penalties and free kicks that led directly to Sydney goals. Darcy Cameron gave away an early 50 that started the chain for a Dylan Stephens goal. Brayden Maynard gave away an off-the-ball free kick for an unnecessary bump of Justin McInerney that led to a Sam Reid goal, and Maynard was again the culprit in the second quarter when he was guilty of dissent towards the umpire – with the ensuing 50m taking Tom Papley adjacent to goal. In all Collingwood gave away four 50m penalties.

Buddy's 20 minutes of brilliance

After being held goalless for just the sixth time in his illustrious career in the qualifying final win over Melbourne, Lance Franklin reminded everyone he still has what it takes to influence big matches with 20 scintillating minutes that crested the quarter-time break. After battling for a kick early, 'Buddy' got into the contest with a big chase-down tackle of Steele Sidebottom late in the first term, before missing a set shot on the siren. Early in the second he took contested overhead marks against both Jeremy Howe and Brayden Maynard, kicking truly both times, to help the Swans put some space in the match. His gravity also forced three Magpies defenders to him in one aerial contest, with James Rowbottom swooping on the crumbs and strolling into an open goal as a result. Franklin was matched by Darcy Moore in the second half – who was a big reason for Collingwood's resurgence – and finished with two goals from 11 disposals.

Lance Franklin celebrates a goal for Sydney against Collingwood in the 2022 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Crisp's milestone heroics

Despite his team losing, Collingwood midfield marvel Jack Crisp was arguably the best player afield. With Jordan de Goey having an unusually quiet night, and the tide going against the Magpies in the first half, Crisp stood firm. In his 200th game – and 188th in succession – Crisp was at the centre of everything good for the visitors. If reputations are made in finals, his got a huge boost with match highs in disposals (29), contested possessions (20), clearances (11) and score involvements (nine). It was a Herculean performance that should never be forgotten.