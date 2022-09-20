GREATER Western Sydney stalwart Phil Davis will play on in 2023.

The 31-year-old has been contemplating his future in recent months since suffering a second serious hamstring injury this season.

Davis always had a contract for next year if he wanted it, after deferring payments from his most recent deal until 2023.

But after managing only five games in 2022 – and only 26 appearances since the 2019 Grand Final – the former skipper had taken time to contemplate his future.

Disaster for Giants with Davis subbed out Former GWS captain Phil Davis has been subbed out for the match with a suspected hamstring injury

The Canberran recently returned from a holiday in Bali and provided special comments for Channel 7 for last Saturday’s preliminary final between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG.

With Greater Western Sydney signing Adam Kingsley as Leon Cameron’s replacement last month, the Giants have now secured Davis for one more year.

Davis spent time with Kingsley before heading overseas and is confident his body can handle the rigours of another season.

The former Crow is now on track to reach the 200-game milestone next year after being left stranded on 192 games due to two hamstring tendon injuries – one on each side.

Greater Western Sydney's Phil Davis grabs his hamstring during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite such significant injuries on the wrong side of 30, the club is confident Davis can play a key role in 2023 after he recovered so well from the hamstring injury he sustained in round two.

While a career in the media is calling when Davis eventually decides to hang up the boots, expect the backman to appear more often on Channel 7 next year as he continues to prepare for life after football.

Davis was announced as the first player from another club to join Greater Western in August 2011. He is still standing more than a decade later.