Melbourne teammates get around Mitch Brown after a goal against Hawthorn in R5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

JOURNEYMAN key forward Mitch Brown has announced his retirement after nine games in three seasons at Melbourne.

The 32-year-old pieced together 79 games over a 13-year career after being taken as a first round draft selection by Geelong in 2008.

Brown didn't debut until 2011 after missing his debut season with a broken leg, eventually leaving the Cats at the end of 2014 with 15 games under his belt.

He found more game time at Essendon, where he was picked up as a top-up player after the supplements scandal decimated the Bombers' playing list. Brown managed 55 games in the red and black before being delisted and subsequently selected by Melbourne in the 2020 SSP.

Mitch Brown marks for Melbourne against Sydney in R12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"To have been on an AFL list for 13 seasons is a fantastic achievement and something Mitch should be very proud of", Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said on Tuesday.

"Mitch has been able to get every ounce out of himself and his longevity in the system is testament to his character."

The Demons also delisted Fraser Rosman, a versatile left-footer who failed to play a senior game at Melbourne after being taken with pick 34 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

"These decisions are obviously difficult given the competition for spots on our list," Lamb said.



"On behalf of everyone at the Club, we would like to thank Fraser for his hard-work and commitment during his time with us."