Brisbane kept its foot on Richmond's throat from go to whoa in a triple-digit thrashing

Cam Rayner celebrates during the round 10 match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba, May 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SATURDAY night at the Gabba resembled more a party than a game of football, as Brisbane's stars filled their boots, youngsters showed their wares and we even saw a Mark of the Year contender in a 119-point shellacking of Richmond.

The Lions kicked six goals in the opening 20 minutes to effectively kill off the contest and continued to put the foot down, winning 26.7 (163) to 6.8 (44).

LIONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

It was the second biggest win in the club's merged history, behind only the 141-point triumph over Adelaide in 2004.

After a rollercoaster start to the season, it was a night of celebration for the home team.

Third-year forward Kai Lohmann kicked a career-high five goals, Charlie Cameron found his way back into form with five as well, while Cam Rayner finished with three.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:24 Full post-match, R10: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

06:06 Full post-match, R10: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

06:56 Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond The Lions and Tigers clash in round 10

01:08 Five of the best sees Charlie light up Sir Doug Nicholls Round Charlie Cameron had 'Country Roads' playing on repeat as he snared five majors against the hapless Tigers

00:33 Cheeky Morris steals one from Charlie Brisbane continues to pile on the goals as Logan Morris pinches one from Charlie Cameron right in front of goal

00:33 Cumberland smashes one home for rare Richmond major Noah Cumberland gets on the end of some tireless Tigers pressure and kicks one straight through the middle

00:29 Reville gets crowd rocking after first AFL major The Lions faithful are up and about after Bruce Reville converts his maiden major in the big league

00:55 No love lost as Hipwood and Vlastuin exchange blows Nick Vlastuin and Eric Hipwood may both have MRO cases to answer following this dangerous tackle and retaliation

00:23 Ah Chee launches in monster MOTY contender Callum Ah Chee gets the perfect sit and mark as Brisbane continues to assert authority

00:42 Sharp shows plenty of dash before Lohmann adds another Kai Lohmann slots it from the set shot following a terrific run off half-back from Harry Sharp

And the veterans also had nights out, with Lachie Neale giving off an astonishing six direct goal assists from his 36 disposals. Dayne Zorko continued his resurgent season off half-back with 35 disposals that included 15 marks.

Joe Daniher was also licking his lips with so much midfield dominance, kicking 3.2 from 20 disposals as he roamed all over the ground.

And while this one-sided match could otherwise be easily forgotten by neutral fans, it will now always be remembered as the night Cal Ah Chee sat on Nathan Broad's shoulders to pull down one of the best marks at the ground in recent memory.

Ah Chee levitated well above the Gabba turf long enough for most of the 27,200 fans to open their mouths in aghast.

It was Brisbane's third match in succession without a loss, following a powerful win over Gold Coast and a meritorious draw against the Crows in Adelaide and leaves it hovering outside the top eight ahead of a date with Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium next Sunday.

The Lions had 10 unanswered goals on the scoreboard early in the second quarter before Noah Balta kicked Richmond's first.

Brisbane was good in the contest and explosive away from it, finding space at will and punishing their opponents on turnover.

Just a week after losing to the Western Bulldogs by 91 points, Richmond – which has 15 players on its injury list – had another night to forget.

Its injury woes continued with Mykelti Lefau (jaw) and Rhyan Mansell (head) both failing to see the game out.

Dustin Martin spent most of his time forward, bypassing goalscoring opportunities he would normally gobble up to try and bring his younger teammates into the game.

Experienced players Dan Rioli and Dion Prestia tried hard, but far too much was left to far too few.

Oh boy, Ah Chee!

If there's an early rival to Jamie Elliott's Anzac Day hanger as the Goal of the Year, it might just be Cal Ah Chee's spectacular second-quarter effort. The Lions forward leapt high over Nathan Broad and got the perfect sit on the Tiger's shoulders. Most importantly he clutched the ball and held it on his way back to earth. The Gabba crowd instantly rose to its feet and then gave it another big "ooohhh" and "ahhhh" seconds later when the replay hit the scoreboard.

More injury woes for the Tigers

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse on the injury front for the Tigers – well, they have. Already with 15 players on their official injury list, you can now add two more after Mykelti Lefau (jaw) and Rhyan Mansell (head) were both injured in unlucky fashion. Lefau flew high for a mark and bumped his jaw on an opponent's leg as he fell to ground. Mansell was also flying for a mark, but unfortunately for him, so was captain Toby Nankervis coming from the other direction. Both Lefau and Mansell immediately left the field and did not return.

Rhyan Mansell in the hands of trainers during the round 10 match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bruuuuuuuce gets on the board

In his third career game Bruce Reville kicked his first goal in the AFL – and he made it one to remember. Lining up from 50m during the third quarter, the Papua New Guinea-born Lion launched his set shot straight through the middle to be immediately mobbed by his teammates. As has quickly become custom at the Gabba, the home crowd collectively yelled "Bruuuuuuuce" as it left his boot. The 23-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite.

BRISBANE 7.4 13.5 21.6 26.7 (163)

RICHMOND 0.5 2.6 4.6 6.8 (44)

GOALS

Brisbane: Lohmann 5, Cameron 5, Daniher 3, Rayner 3, Morris 2, McInerney 2, Zorko, Sharp, Reville, McCluggage, Ah Chee, Hipwood

Richmond: Cumberland 2, Mansell, Lefau, Coulthard, Balta

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, Zorko, Lohmann, Daniher, McInerney, Cameron

Richmond: Rioli, Prestia, Dow, Brown

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Richmond: Lefau (jaw), Mansell (head)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Shadeau Brain (replaced Hugh McCluggage at three-quarter time)Richmond: Matthew Coulthard (replaced Lefau at half-time)

Crowd: 27,200 at the Gabba