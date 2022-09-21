Sydney great Paul Kelly with his Brownlow Medal and Geelong hero Cameron Ling after the 2011 Grand Final. Pictures: AFL Photos

CLUB legends Cameron Ling and Paul Kelly have been invited by Geelong and Sydney, respectively, to present the premiership cup to this year's winning team.

Both players were captains of their clubs, best and fairest winners and All-Australians.

Ling is a three-time premiership player with the Cats, where he played 246 games and kicked 139 goals across 12 seasons.

He led the club to the 2011 flag, as well as winning the Carji Greeves medal in 2004.

"As a lifelong Cats supporter, the opportunity to present the premiership cup on Grand Final day in 2022, if the Cats win, is an incredible honour and something I would never have even dreamed of being possible as a kid," Ling said.

"I couldn't think of anything more special than handing over the cup to Scotty [Chris Scott] and Joel [Selwood], two people who I respect so much and have great relationships with."

Kelly played 234 games for the Swans between 1990 and 2002, captaining the club from 1993 until his retirement.

Among his many accolades, Kelly won the Brownlow Medal in 1995, was a three-time All-Australian (including twice as captain) and a four-time Bob Skilton medalist, and is vice-captain of the club's Team of the Century.

"Paul Kelly is a legend of our club and we are thrilled that he will present the cup shall we win on Saturday," Swans CEO Tom Harley said.

"Paul epitomises what we stand for as a football club and is the perfect man for the role."

Kelly previously present the premiership cup to Paul Roos and Barry Hall when the Swans won their drought-breaking premiership in 2005.

He has also been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.