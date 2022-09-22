SAM Reid has been named to play in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final, but Sydney teammate Logan McDonald has been dropped in a selection bombshell.

Reid has been selected just days after suffering a groin injury in the Swans' preliminary final win over Collingwood.

Geelong has also backed in Max Holmes, naming the young speedster in its 22 after he suffered a hamstring injury against Brisbane last Friday night.

But McDonald looms as the Grand Final heartbreak story.

After playing 17 games this season, including the past five, McDonald has been omitted by coach John Longmire, who has recalled Hayden McLean for his first game since round eight.

McDonald kicked one goal from six disposals against the Magpies and has been named as one of the Swans' four emergencies.

It's likely that McDonald would come back into the starting side if Reid is unable to prove his fitness.

Not since Hawthorn replaced Jon Ceglar with Ben McEvoy for the 2014 Grand Final has a player been omitted for the season decider based on form, having played the previous week.

Geelong is unchanged from the team that walloped the Lions, but has a host of possible replacements to call on should Holmes be a late scratching.

Mark O'Connor, Sam Menegola and Brandan Parfitt are all emergencies.

Saturday, September 24

Geelong v Sydney at the MCG, 2.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: M.O'Connor (Medi-Sub)

Preliminary final sub: M.O'Connor (replaced M.Holmes in the third quarter)

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean

Out: L.McDonald (omitted), B.Campbell (Medi-Sub)

Preliminary final sub: B.Campbell (replaced S.Reid in the third quarter)