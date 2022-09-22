Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood win over Fremantle in the 2022 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey has a five-year offer on the table from Collingwood but the sticking point remains on a behavioural clause within the contract.

The Magpies' star free agent has been weighing up his future throughout the year with contract talks ongoing as he helped steer Collingwood to the preliminary final.

Coach Craig McRae has expressed his keenness to keep De Goey at the club, however a sticking point remains the Pies' push for a behavioural element within the contract.

De Goey is reaching crunch time in his decision as Collingwood enters its off-season, with St Kilda's strong interest in the matchwinner putting them in pole position if De Goey decided to leave the Magpies.

Jordan De Goey laughs during Collingwood training on September 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Magpies pulled an offer for De Goey after his trip to Bali mid-season but remained keen to keep him. He is a restricted free agent, meaning the Magpies can match a rival bid for him and force a trade if he left.

The 26-year-old had a brilliant finals series for the club and was best afield against Geelong and Fremantle. He played 19 games this season and averaged 20 disposals and kicked 18 goals and was a crucial part of the Pies' rise up the ladder.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Deadly De Goey drills priceless final-quarter goal Jordan De Goey pops up when it matters most with this important finish giving his side the first major of the final term

Collingwood is in for a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade period regardless of De Goey’s free agency decision, with Brodie Grundy expected to go to Melbourne.

The Magpies are set to bring in Brisbane free agent Dan McStay, GWS small forward Bobby Hill and Adelaide tall Billy Frampton, while Gold Coast midfielder Brayden Fiorini is also in the mix to join the Pies.