Scans have confirmed the extent of Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman's elbow injury

Cody Weightman leaves the field injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman will be sidelined for at least the next six weeks after dislocating his elbow in Saturday night's loss to Fremantle in Perth.

Scans on Monday morning confirmed the small forward requires surgery after another dislocation on the weekend.

The 23-year-old dislocated his elbow against West Coast in round three but played out the game and has since played with a sleeve to help support the joint.

Weightman landed awkwardly in a marking contest at Optus Stadium and was substituted out of the game early in the second quarter.

The Dandenong Stingrays product has been forced to manage with elbow issues since first dislocating his elbow back in June 2022.

Weightman had made a great start to 2024, kicking 14.3 across the first six rounds to stamp himself as one of the best small forwards in the AFL.

After the 24-point loss to the Dockers, the Bulldogs returned to Melbourne on Sunday 3-4, a game adrift of the top eight at the end of round seven.

Luke Beveridge should regain Tom Liberatore for Sunday's clash against Hawthorn after the inside midfielder missed a second straight game.

Liberatore travelled to Perth and was set to return against Fremantle after exiting concussion protocols, but missed the game after falling ill overnight ahead of the game.

Star forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is also expected to be available after missing the past two games due to personal reasons.