WESTERN Bulldogs recruit Rory Lobb played out the 2022 season feeling on the outer at Fremantle but confident he gave his all to the club after deciding he would again seek a trade at the end of the year.

Lobb, whose trade request 12 months ago was denied by the Dockers, successfully secured a move to the Bulldogs on Wednesday in a deal that went through in the final minutes of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The forward/ruck, who crossed in exchange for pick No.30 and a future second-round selection, said it felt "unreal" to join his third club, having wanted to move east for the past 18 months.

And he questioned whether he would have been able to repeat his career-best season, which netted 36 goals from 21 games, if he'd been held to the final year of his contract in 2023 by the Dockers.

"I was always going to ask for another trade," Lobb said from Perth on Friday. "It's been a year-and-a-half I've wanted out, so it was good to get it done, finally.

"You do feel like you're on the outer at times. The boys had full faith that I'd go out every week and play my hardest and do what's best for the club.

"In the end we were able to play finals and win that first final against the Doggies, funnily enough, so it was good to have a good year with the boys considering I wanted out.

"It was obviously really tough, but I kept my head down and did long distance with my partner, which made it a little bit harder."

The former Greater Western Sydney tall admitted he had been surprised and frustrated when Fremantle declared at the start of the trade period that he would be a required played in 2023.

Lobb said the Dockers had told him 12 months earlier, after his failed trade request to the Giants, to "just make sure you have a really good year and we'll go from there and look to facilitate a trade".

The Dockers' position is that Lobb was not guaranteed a trade when his first request was knocked back.

"I was obviously really surprised when it came to Trade Period this year and asked (for a move) and it was denied," he said.

"Considering I had one last year on my contract and the fact I had asked previously, it would be really hard on the group having me around again, feeling like I'm not as committed as I should be.

"Being a young group, they want to start going in a different direction."

Lobb said his approach to football in 2022 was about "getting in and getting my work done", knowing that his teammates were aware he would again be seeking a trade at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old said his relationship and other personal circumstances were behind the move.

"I need to do what's best for me and my mental state," Lobb said.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during Fremantle's round 16 match against Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like I've changed as a person the last four years. I've really grown up and I feel what's best for me is to move to Melbourne with my partner."

Lobb said he's excited about teaming up with the Bulldogs' young forwards, including Aaron Naughton, and forming a partnership with ruckman Tim English.

He was attracted to the Bulldogs by their style of play and the bond he formed quickly with coach Luke Beveridge.

Luke Beveridge speaks to his players during the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I really like the way we move the ball ... just being able to play to my strengths and come hard at the ball with a lot of elite kicks coming off half-back," he said.

"The meeting that I first had with Bevo and the connection we had, I felt like I'd known him for a long time and it's just grown ever since.

"Having him show a lot of faith and say we're going to get you here and we're going to get it done, it was always going to be the Bulldogs."