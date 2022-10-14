Mitch Crowden handballs during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MITCH Crowden has been delisted by Fremantle after 42 games across five seasons.

Crowden played two games in 2022 after being delisted at the end of 2021 and re-rookied.

He made his debut in round two, 2018, and kicked 15 goals during his time at the Dockers.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R19: Mitch Crowden highlights Enjoy Mitch Crowden's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

“These are always difficult conversations to have,” Fremantle's head of player personnel David Walls said.

“Mitch was disappointed but took the news in a manner reflective of his positive attitude during his time at Freo.

“We wish Mitch all the best in his future endeavours.

“We will do all we can to assist Mitch and his management in finding new opportunities for him.”