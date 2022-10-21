Max Michalanney in action for SA against the Allies in U18 Championships on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has officially nominated Max Michalanney as a father-son prospect ahead of next month's NAB AFL Draft, while also completing a pick swap with North Melbourne and Brisbane.

Michalanney, who is the son of four-time Norwood premiership player Jim, is eligible to join the Crows due to the Redlegs being one of four SANFL clubs aligned under the father-son rule.

The 192cm lockdown defender has enjoyed an impressive season with Norwood, playing three senior SANFL games including two finals, and is viewed by recruiters as being a potential top-25 pick.

Adelaide officially nominated Michalanney just moments after completing a pick swap with North Melbourne and Brisbane, which saw it secure the Kangas' future second-round selection in exchange for pick No.23.

Max Michalanney breaks a tackle in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys clash between South Australia and the Allies. Picture: AFL Photos

The deal essentially means the Crows will not have to worry about the prospect of pick No.23 being eaten up if a bid for Michalanney comes earlier, while also landing the South Australian club a nice selection in 2023.

The Kangaroos also gave up pick No.59 in the deal, which will help the rebuilding side add to their suite of early selections. They are now due to start next month's draft with picks No.2, 3 and 23.

The Crows also traded their future fourth-round selection, tied to the Dockers and which came as part of the Izak Rankine deal earlier this month, to receive pick No.56 from the Lions. The trade will ensure draft points to match a bid for Michalanney.