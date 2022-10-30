Olli Hotton runs with the ball during the NAB League Grand Final between Sandringham and Dandenong at Ikon Park on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FEW DRAFT prospects have as unique an insight into AFL life as Olli Hotton.

While his father Trent might be more well-known among AFL circles as the former 78-game player for both Collingwood and Carlton, it's his dad's life post-footy that has prepared Hotton rigorously for what's next in his football journey.

Upon leaving the Blues at the end of the 2002 season, Trent immediately became a key figure at Leading Teams, an organisation popular among AFL and sporting clubs renowned for providing guidance on culture and high-performance.

Trent has since founded his own leadership organisation, Team Effect, where he has worked with AFL sides like Essendon and Port Adelaide – along with other high-profile sporting teams and bodies – often working closely with club recruiters.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

Hotton estimates that "at least one or two" recruiters in each interview he completed during the NAB AFL Draft Combine have worked with his dad at some point, saying: "They're always telling me to say g'day to him."

It's a decent ice-breaker for the exciting 181cm prospect, who has surged into top-20 calculations ahead of next month's NAB AFL Draft after emerging this season as one of the crop's biggest bolters.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Olli Hotton Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Olli Hotton

Hotton hasn't just impressed scouts on the field, either. Although a season in which the crafty mid-forward helped steer Sandringham to a NAB League premiership and Vic Metro to a NAB AFL Under-18 Championships title certainly grabbed their attention.

The teenager is just as impressive off the field, where his father's advice and experience has proved its most valuable. Having spent more than a decade providing a host of clubs with direction on how to improve culture and leadership, Trent knows what AFL teams are looking for and has passed that information on to his son.

"He's given me a good insight into coaches," Hotton told AFL.com.au.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"Dad's told me that it's really important to make a good first impression with a coach. Once you make a bad impression, it's really hard to get that respect back. Especially in an AFL system, where you have so many players to pick from.

"It's about getting that respect, cracking in early and building a good reputation for yourself to begin with. But we don't talk too much about tactics on what to talk about, it's more about being yourself and being honest and not hiding anything."

Olli Hotton in action for Vic Metro at the U18 Championships at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Team Effect, the organisation Trent has spent the past 12 years owning and running, has a client base that currently includes NRL giants Melbourne Storm, NBL franchises like Melbourne United and New Zealand Breakers, and national teams such as netball's New Zealand Silver Ferns and basketball's Australian Boomers.

For a big basketball fan like Hotton, his dad's work with Melbourne United has had its own personal benefits. Last summer, he was allowed to rehab an ankle injury with its physios. He has also spent time rebounding for the team's stars at practice.

"Every day, the same boys would come in for hours of shootaround and hours of recovery. It was good to see how seriously they take it and the hours of preparation that goes into playing each week," Hotton said.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

It's been a whirlwind year for Hotton. By his own admission, the lively and versatile youngster had a "pretty average" start to the season as he attempted to master a difficult role as a high half-forward with the Sandringham Dragons.

But it quickly clicked. A sizzling spell at APS level with Haileybury College reinvigorated his season, resulting in a performance against South Australia at the nationals carnival where he kicked three goals to go with 24 disposals and emerge as a first-round prospect.

He also finished the year strongly. He returned to NAB League competition with 26 disposals and two goals against the Oakleigh Chargers in August, before winning 25 touches and a goal in his side's Grand Final victory over the Dandenong Stingrays.

Olli Hotton poses for a photo at the Draft Combine at Marvel Stadium on October 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had a lot of people in my corner that knew I had a lot of ability, but also knew I wasn't playing to my strengths or taking the game on at all. I started playing with a bit more confidence," Hotton said.

"I had a pretty average start to the year, but I went back to my school footy and I was in that main group of the team instead of being on the outskirts with the Dragons. I got the green light to take the game on and do what I can."

Trent's advice was again crucial as Hotton began to peak at the right time, as he encouraged his son to play on instinct – leaning on his natural athleticism, vertical leap and evasive skillset – to grab games by the scruff of their neck.

"He hasn't been too hands-on with me," Hotton said.

Olli Hotton handballs under pressure from Alwyn Davey jnr during the Sandringham Dragons' clash against the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's been pretty good at letting me do my own thing. But he's really good with giving advice for little things within my game that I can improve. He's got a good insight into what recruiters look for and what you need to do to get drafted. Those particular things are big areas of focus for me.

"He was one early in the year to tell me to just play with some confidence and take the game on more. He knew that I had strengths that I hadn't shown, like flying for my marks and playing with that confidence."

Despite his dad's seven-year career in the AFL system, Hotton is not eligible to nominate for either Collingwood or Carlton as a father-son prospect due to Trent playing just 17 games for the Pies and 61 for the Blues.

His dad's playing career has also left Hotton with split allegiances when it comes to who he's supported growing up. Despite acknowledging the fierce rivalry between the two, it's difficult for him to choose a favourite.

"I'm a bit split," Hotton laughed.

Trent Hotton chases the ball during a R19 clash between Carlton and Western Bulldogs on July 15, 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

"Normally I'd say I'm pretty 50/50, but maybe one per cent more to Collingwood. I'm pretty much both. Around the League, I go for both. But when they play each other, I'm slightly Collingwood.

"That last game, round 23, it was just … oh my god. I wanted Carlton to be in the finals, so I was probably more going for Carlton that day. It was a bit bittersweet when Collingwood won."

A number of clubs, particularly those with top-20 selections, are monitoring Hotton's situation closely. Could the Blues, at pick No.10, call his name? Or would the Pies, at pick No.16, consider it? He certainly hopes so.

"That would be ideal," Hotton said.

"If I could choose, I think I would pick one of those teams. Not only because dad played there, but I've had a few chats to them and I've been to those clubs a bit. They seem really nice, and both have a really good culture. I would really like that."