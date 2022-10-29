THE DRAMATIC changes at the top of the AFL's coaching ranks have been in contrast to the stability seen this off-season among the League's assistants.

With an additional $750,000 to spend under the soft cap over the next two seasons, some clubs have already taken the chance to expand slightly while others still could as clubs look for an edge.

There has and will be change with North Melbourne, St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney, where Alastair Clarkson, Ross Lyon and Adam Kingsley have taken the reins, but other clubs remain almost untouched.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

Another significant change will be the introduction of AFLW players, including Melbourne champion Daisy Pearce, to the coaching ranks as part of the League's Women's Coach Acceleration Program.

Here are the changes so far for all 18 clubs' coaching groups.

IN: Chelsea Randall

OUT: Nil

The Crows have a stable coaching team that they will only add to when AFLW captain Randall joins as part of the AFL Women's Coach Acceleration Program. Randall will join the development team, which includes Marco Bello (head of development), Michael Godden (SANFL coach and development) and Matthew Wright (Academy coach and development). Scott Burns (backline) remains Nicks' senior assistant, with Nathan van Berlo (midfield) and James Rahilly (forwards) as line coaches. Matthew Clarke pairs his role as AFLW coach with ruck coaching duties for the AFL program.

Chelsea Randall ahead of Adelaide's round seven game against Fremantle in season seven. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: TBC

OUT: Zane Littlejohn

No new faces at the Lions yet, but a reshuffle of line responsibilities to support senior coach Chris Fagan. After long stints in their respective roles, Murray Davis (formerly defence) and Jed Adcock (forwards) will flip duties in 2023, with Davis to take care of the forward line and Adcock the defensive unit. Cam Bruce will remain the midfield coach. Brisbane is on the lookout for a new development coach after Littlejohn took up a role to coach Hawthorn's VFL team, Box Hill.

Zac Bailey and Jed Adcock after Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: TBC

OUT: Daniel O'Keefe

There's some real stability at the Blues ahead of 2023 following Michael Voss' first season at the helm. The only change of note is O'Keefe's departure from his development role that also saw him coach Carlton's VFL team. O'Keefe's move to regional Victoria for lifestyle and family reasons has paved the way for Luke Power to step up into the VFL role, with the club still looking to add another development coach. Aaron Hamill (backs), Ashley Hansen (forwards) and Tim Clarke (midfield) retain their current roles.

Ashley Hansen during Carlton's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Nil

OUT: Craig Black

Following the runaway success of Craig McRae's first season in charge, there's little change at the Magpies. VFL coach Black has departed to take up a role in AFL Victoria's NAB League program, leaving a vacancy there that needs to be filled. He had the role for three seasons and is coming off a finals appearance in 2022. The newly assembled coaching structure last season that had Justin Leppitsch (head of strategy and defence), along with Brendon Bolton (director of coaching and stoppages) remains in place, although the Magpies are yet to fully commit to the line roles. Hayden Skipworth (forwards) will head into a third season in the senior ranks.

Justin Leppitsch speaks to Collingwood players in round 10 against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN: Brad Scott, Leigh Tudor, Ben Jacobs, Michael Hurley, Travis Cloke

OUT: Ben Rutten

Following the critical appointment of Scott to the head role – taking over from Rutten – the Bombers have bolstered their coaching group after the findings of their external review. Tudor has returned to the club as the full-time VFL coach, with Stanton shifting from that role to development with a focus on fundamental contest craft. Jacobs joins from St Kilda as the assistant midfield coach. Cloke was appointed the VFLW senior coach, but also joins as a specialist coach in the men's program. Meanwhile, Hurley stays at the club following his retirement, in a development role. Blake Caracella is entering his fourth season at the club and Daniel Giansiracusa recently re-signed. Cam Roberts has been in a development role.

Brad Scott on his first day as Essendon coach on September 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN: Nil

OUT: Josh Carr

Development coach Joel Corey has been elevated to midfield coach to cover the loss of Carr in the Dockers' only move so far. Corey has been midfield development coach during the rise of the Dockers' young onball brigade and was the stoppages and set plays coach during the Western Bulldogs' 2016 premiership year. Fremantle is expected to announce a replacement in development, with Jaymie Graham (forwards) and Matthew Boyd (defence) set to remain in their respective roles. Geoff Valentine coaches the Dockers' WAFL affiliate Peel Thunder, with Tendai Mzungu and Adam Read in development.

Joel Corey at Fremantle training in July, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Daisy Pearce, Mark Corrigan

OUT: Nil

AFLW champion Pearce will join Chris Scott's team as part of the AFL Women's Coach Acceleration Program. The Cats have also moved Shane O'Bree to the new role of midfield and list assistant, with Corrigan replacing him as VFL coach after leading the Casey Demons to the 2022 premiership. Geelong underwent a coaching shake-up last season when James Kelly (assistant coach), Matthew Egan (head of development) and Eddie Betts (development coach) were appointed, with Josh Jenkins also added in a part-time development role. They joined assistants Nigel Lappin and Shaun Grigg, with the group working across all lines in the 2022 premiership campaign rather than focusing on a particular group of players. Brad Ottens remains the Cats' ruck coach.

Daisy Pearce in action at Melbourne training on March 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Nil

OUT: Nil

The faces remain the same but there's a few changes of roles at the Suns following Stuart Dew's contract extension for two more seasons. Brad Miller (forwards) and Steven King (midfield) enter their second years at the club in the same roles they inherited in 2022, while Josh Drummond has moved from the defensive line to the VFL coach. Jackson Kornberg, who led the Suns to the VFL preliminary final, will move into development and oversee the Academy high performance program for the best top-age prospects. Tate Kaesler is now the defensive coach, Rhyce Shaw remains the head of development, and James Frawley is expected to continue his part-time role in assisting the VFL program.

Josh Drummond during a Gold Coast training session on July 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN: Adam Kingsley, Brett Montgomery, Ben Hart, Jeremy Laidler, Robbie Chancellor

OUT: Leon Cameron, Mark McVeigh, Steve Johnson, Amon Buchanan, Damian Truslove, Craig Lambert

Some big changes at the Giants, starting with new senior coach Kingsley who follows in the footsteps of Cameron and then interim coach McVeigh. Kingsley's 2004 Port Adelaide premiership teammate Montgomery has joined him as an assistant, along with Adelaide great Hart and former Sydney and Carlton defender Laidler. Shane Mumford (part-time ruck coach) and Craig Jennings remain at the club, while the Giants are on the lookout for a new VFL coach following the departure of Truslove. The line coaching responsibilities are yet to be sorted. Chancellor has come in as the new head of development, with Alicia Eva staying on as a VFL assistant.

Adam Kingsley is unveiled as GWS coach in August, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Zane Littlejohn

OUT: Robert Harvey

The major change to Sam Mitchell's staff ahead of 2023 is the departure of Harvey, who took up a role under Ross Lyon at his former playing club St Kilda. Harvey spent one season at the Hawks as their midfield coach and whether he is replaced or a reshuffle of roles is required is uncertain at this point. Littlejohn comes in to coach Box Hill in the VFL after six seasons at Brisbane and most recently as its Academy coach. David Hale was the forwards coach in 2022, while Chris Newman has spent three seasons as the defensive coach, while Adrian Hickmott was the contest coach last season. Andy Collins was the head of development.

Zane Littlejohn during his time at Brisbane. Picture: hawthornfc.com.au

IN: Nil

OUT: Nil

No changes again for the 2021 premier, but perhaps the biggest win was retaining coveted assistant Adem Yze who was in the running for both the Greater Western Sydney and Essendon jobs. It's unclear whether there will be any change-up to the line duties, but Yze led Melbourne's dynamic midfield in 2022, while Greg Stafford (forwards) and Troy Chaplin (defence) supported Simon Goodwin. Mark Williams remains the head of development.

Adam Yze at Melbourne training on February 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Alastair Clarkson

OUT: David Noble, Heath Younie, Anthony Rocca

There is work to do for the Kangaroos to finalise their off-field team after Clarkson was appointed in August but then stood aside amid an independent Hawthorn report into its treatment of First Nations players during his time at the club from 2008 to 2016. Clarkson will start at North on Tuesday, with the changes made so far including the appointment of the experienced Todd Viney as general manager of football, replacing Dan McPherson, who departs after just one season in the role. Noble departed as senior coach midway through his second season, while forwards coach Younie and key position development coach Rocca have also left, leaving vacancies to be filled.

Alastair Clarkson poses on his appointment as North Melbourne coach on August 19, 2022.

IN: Josh Carr

OUT: Brett Montgomery, Matthew Lokan

Carr is the key appointment, joining the Power as midfield coach after a three-year stint building the Dockers' talented engine room. He replaces the departed Montgomery to become Port's third midfield coach in three seasons. Nathan Bassett has moved to defence as an assistant, with Chad Cornes to lead the forwards as the pair swap roles. Development has been boosted, with ruck coach Matthew Lobbe to take on the new role of head of development. Tyson Goldsack takes over from Lokan as SANFL coach, while former player Hamish Hartlett has been appointed backline development coach after holding a role in the AFLW program this year.

Fremantle assistant coach Josh Carr. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Ben Rutten, Kane Lambert

OUT: Adam Kingsley

Rutten returns to Punt Road, where he helped develop a premiership-winning backline from 2015-2018 before joining Essendon and eventually becoming the Bombers' senior coach. He replaces backline coach Kingsley, who has joined Greater Western Sydney as senior coach. Rutten is another former senior coach in the Tigers' ranks after ex-Carlton coach David Teague joined the club 12 months ago. Triple-premiership player Lambert has also joined the coaching ranks in development.

Ben Rutten and Jack Riewoldt after Essendon's loss to Richmond in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Ross Lyon, Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey

OUT: Brett Ratten, Brendon Lade, Ben Jacobs

The shock move of the off-season was the Saints' ruthless decision to sack Ratten with two years to run on his contract, appointing former coach Lyon 11 days later after only speaking to the 55-year-old. The off-field team around him will look significantly different too, with former captain Hayes returning as midfield coach and dual Brownlow medallist Harvey appointed as an assistant coach. They join backline coach Corey Enright in Lyon's support team, with the prospect of more changes to come as Lyon shapes his coaching group. Jacobs (development coach) has left for the Bombers. Former star Brendon Goddard has expressed his interest in moving into coaching.

Ross Lyon after his official unveiling as St Kilda coach on October 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN: Leon Cameron

OUT: Jeremy Laidler

Much like the way the senior team plays, there's again a no-fuss approach to the Swans' coaching set-up for next season. After three seasons as a player and the past five as a coach, VFL coach Laidler left the club to head to crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney. The Swans are yet to replace him. Cameron has made the move the other way, heading up the Swans' Academy as the coaching director. Don Pyke's (strategy) name popped up for the odd vacant job, but he's staying with the Swans, as are Ben Mathews (defence), Jarrad McVeigh (forwards) and Dean Cox (midfield) to support John Longmire, although the line roles are yet to be officially confirmed.

Leon Cameron, the Coaching Director of the Sydney Swans' Academy. Picture: Sydney Swans

IN: Nil

OUT: Nil

The Eagles went through a significant revamp in their coaching ranks last year and expect to remain as they were for 2023. New appointments last season were midfield coach Matthew Knights and strategy and stoppages coach Jarrad Schofield, with Daniel Pratt (backline) and Luke Webster (forwards) in line coaching roles. The development team includes Mark Nicoski, Kyal Horsley and Jacob Brennan, while the WAFL team is led by Rob Wiley.

Matthew Knights speaks to West Coast players during the clash against Sydney in round five on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN: Brendon Lade

OUT: Nil

The Bulldogs have replaced some of the significant coaching experience they lost 12 months ago with the key appointment of highly rated assistant Lade. The Port Adelaide premiership ruckman crosses from St Kilda, where he was senior assistant, and will take charge of the Bulldogs' midfield, with Marc Webb to work primarily on stoppages and opposition strategy. Rohan Smith and Matt Spangher remain as assistant coaches, working with the backline and forwards respectively. The team is rounded out by Jamie Maddocks and Travis Varcoe in development, with Stewart Edge leading the Bulldogs' VFL team. Former head of coaching and operations manager Chris Maple has stepped down and will return to coaching in Ballarat.