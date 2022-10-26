WE HAVE hit business time for recruiters.

The final piece of the puzzle was earlier this month, when prospects gathered for the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Results and performances from the testing would no doubt have added to the overall picture for scouts to ponder, with that pondering to continue through to the draft in late November.

This is AFL.com.au's October edition of the Phantom Form Guide, with a final ranking of the best 30 players in this year's draft class to come in November.

Remember this is not a mock draft and is not suggesting the players will get picked at the numbers they are in this form guide but instead a pure ranking of the best players in our view.

6/5/04

181cm/78kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder

September ranking: 1

A minor knee issue that he had played with at the end of his season saw Ashcroft miss testing at the Draft Combine, but it mattered little after his dominant campaign. The midfielder ticked every box this year, winning the Larke Medal as the best player in the under-18 championships, leading the Sandringham Dragons to their NAB League premiership and even stepping up to dominate at VFL level (including a best-on-ground three-vote game). A ball-magnet who has a turn of speed and runs and runs and outworks his opponents, Ashcroft will make an impact from day one at Brisbane as a father-son selection.

18/7/04

182cm/80kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

September ranking: 2

Wardlaw's interrupted few months with hamstring injuries saw him sit out testing at the Draft Combine. Clubs, however, would have had him closely medically checked off after the run of injuries, even though the powerful midfielder's most recent setback was minor. The hamstring strains won't have much of an impact on his draft position, with the Oakleigh Charger still expected to be selected in the top few picks. Wardlaw is a midfielder with strength and smarts who can mark above his head and stand up in big moments of games.

18/10/04

186cm/79kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

September ranking: 3

A foot fracture in the middle of the season halted Tsatas for two months but either side of that the midfielder produced some brilliant performances. He grew into an inside/outside midfielder in the early stages of the NAB League season, averaging 32 disposals in four games, before finishing the year with 34 disposals and a goal in Oakleigh's final game. Tsatas' one championships game was also influential with 30 disposals and five clearances. Tsatas can move – he is a run and carry player who makes an impact.

13/10/04

185cm/80kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Forward/midfielder

September ranking: 4

A sore hip late in the season saw Sheezel not take part in testing at the Combine. His campaign went right through to the end, though, with the poised half-forward booting four goals in a brilliant NAB League Grand Final performance and then also featuring in Vic Metro's carnival-winning game over Vic Country at Marvel Stadium. Sheezel is opportunistic but also makes and earns his chances, be it through clean overhead marking, sharp hands at ground level, game smarts or classy kicking.

195cm/91kg

3/3/04

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Key forward

September ranking: 5

Cadman has developed into being the standout key forward in the draft crop. The 195cm talent kicked three goals in his final game of the year in Vic Country's game against Vic Metro, capping a strong championships where he was named an All-Australian. He kicked 34 goals in the NAB League this season in what was his first year as a key forward, having had a growth spurt. He averaged 17 disposals and six marks for the Rebels and looks headed to Greater Western Sydney with the first live pick.

186cm/86kg

11/9/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Forward/midfielder

September ranking: 6

Humphrey finished his campaign a bit sore and sat out the Draft Combine while managing a significantly corked thigh. Nevertheless, he is a high impact, fun player to watch with his overhead ability, his capacity to notch plenty of shots on goal and always be a threat. Humphrey missed a big chunk of the year with a knee injury but returned to star late in the year for Gippsland, where he was captain and averaged 20 disposals and five tackles while kicking 21.18 from 11 games. Belongs among the top group of players this year.

23/7/04

181cm/77kg

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Midfielder

September ranking: 7

Clark is a prospect with few worries for clubs looking at who can step in and play AFL from the start of 2023. The Vic Country and Geelong Falcons star had a consistent season of ball-winning in the midfield, where his presence, toughness and smarts made him a regular contributor. Clark has a leap – he tested well for his vertical jump at the NAB League testing day – and plays with an 'all day' intensity. At the Combine, Clark ran the 2km time trial in 6:27 minutes and he's a likable, follow-me type of leader.

189cm/82kg

10/9/04

East Perth/Western Australia

Midfielder/defender

September ranking: 8

Ginbey was the star of the Draft Combine. He finished equal fourth in the vertical leap (70cm) and in the top 10 of the running vertical jump (83cm). On top of that, the versatile West Australian completed the 2km time trial in 6:15 minutes and was also in the top 10 for the 20-metre sprint (2.92 seconds). It proved the East Perth product's elite athletic capabilities, which come on top of a draft season where he has developed and grown as the campaign went on. Looks assured of being a top-10 draft pick.

190cm/89kg

27/12/04

Woodville West Torrens/South Australia

Midfielder/forward

September ranking: 11

The ultra-confident Phillipou has reason to believe in his ability: he's a bigger-bodied midfielder who kicks goals and changes games. Phillipou had an exciting Draft Combine after an injury-hit end to his season, finishing fifth in the running vertical jump (87cm) and ninth in the 2km time trial (6:25 minutes). The South Australian will be the first player from his state drafted given his modern traits as a taller midfielder with scoring ability.

188cm/83kg

21/4/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder

September ranking: 9

With his height and strength, Mackenzie has a point of difference to other midfielders around him in the draft pool. Mackenzie had a strong season at all levels he played, including finishing with 26 disposals and two goals in the NAB League Grand Final win for Sandringham. He can mark above his head, stand under a high ball, get his handballs out while being tackled and press forward to make a scoreboard impact.

183cm/71kg

16/1/04

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Midfielder

September ranking: 12

Hollands went into the Draft Combine eyeing off the 2km time trial as his pet event and he delivered, being a joint winner of the gruelling run with an elite time of 5:54 minutes. Hollands' running capacity is a key part of his game and a big reason why clubs have him pegged as a top-15 pick in November. He moves up and down the ground well and could also play off half-back, with Hollands' second half of the season with Murray Bushrangers and Vic Country showing some of his best form.

195cm/84kg

8/3/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key forward

September ranking: 10

A fracture in Jefferson's leg was discovered at the conclusion of his NAB League campaign but, after a couple of weeks off, the key forward played in Vic Metro's championship-clinching game against Vic Country, kicking two goals including the pivotal late match-winner. Jefferson is a lead and mark forward in the mould of Essendon's Harrison Jones and he converts his opportunities.

185cm/85kg

27/5/04

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Midfielder

September ranking: 13

Hewett's form against senior bodies in the WAFL with Swan Districts was a pointer for clubs on what he could be able to produce in the AFL. The strong-bodied midfielder averaged 14 disposals and kicked five goals at that level and finished with a good round of testing at the Combine, with an equal fourth-placed finish in the vertical jump (70cm) and third in the agility test (8.217 seconds). He is another midfield option with power and force.

196cm/82kg

11/3/04

East Perth/Western Australia

Key defender

September ranking: 14

It was a season cut short for Busslinger, who underwent a shoulder reconstruction in the middle of the year. The tall defender enjoys being an offensive threat in the back half with his overhead marking, his reading of the play and his set up ability. He is set to be one of the first key defenders drafted in the group.

183cm/76kg

24/2/04

Brisbane Lions Academy/Allies

Midfielder

September ranking: 16

Fletcher could be playing on the wing for Brisbane pretty quickly. The son of former Brisbane player Adrian Fletcher is eligible to join the Lions under the father-son rule and could be a first-round pick, such was his exciting season with the Allies and Brisbane's Academy this year. Fletcher is a nice moving player with classy foot skills and a capacity to run and make the play.

199cm/82kg

17/12/04

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Key defender

September ranking: 17

A highly regarded key defender in this year's draft group. Hayes has the height required to take on modern key forwards, and he started to add some more attacking elements to his game in the second half of the season. He broke the three-second mark for the 20-metre sprint (2.99 seconds) at the Combine but stumbled late in the 2km time trial, which won't have a disadvantageous effect on his draft standing given clubs have seen him complete a solid time trial before. Can mark the ball well and win one-on-ones.

181cm/77kg

26/2/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

September ranking: 15

Davey showed his speed at the Draft Combine when he ran 2.98 seconds in the 20-metre sprint. The son of former Bombers small forward Alwyn is eligible, alongside his twin brother Jayden, to join the club under the father-son rule. Davey had some exciting moments across the season, with his forward craft and ability in the midfield shining.

194cm/83kg

26/5/04

Claremont/Western Australia

Midfielder

September ranking: 28

It was a brilliant Draft Combine for Allan that reminded recruiters of his excellent athletic traits. He won the 20-metre sprint, clocking in at 2.814 seconds, came fifth in the agility (8.255 seconds) and inside the top 10 in the vertical jump (68cm). It was a fair set of results for a player of Allan's height, with the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle star Ben a tall midfielder who can also play on the wing. A back injury ruled him out of the first half of the season before he returned and showed his form with Claremont.

192cm/91kg

25/5/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key defender

September ranking: 22

A standout of the Draft Combine and a player who clubs will look at as a very versatile key defensive option. The Oakleigh Charger came in the top 10 for the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint and 2km time trial tests to underline his athletic capabilities. It's these traits that make him appealing to clubs as a robust tall defender who can play on a number of opponents.

182cm/80kg

6/9/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

September ranking: 19

Hotton collected 25 disposals and kicked a goal in Sandringham's Grand Final win over Dandenong, with the midfielder then showing his high-end athletic traits at the Draft Combine. He finished in the top 10 in the 20-metre sprint (2.924 seconds) and the vertical jump (70cm), which comes through in his high energy and impactful game on the field. Hotton is the son of former Carlton and Collingwood big man Trent, although he is not eligible for either club as a father-son.

177cm/73kg

9/11/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Small forward

September ranking: 18

A small forward who works hard and competes and annoys and gets in the face of opponents. Konstanty prides himself on his defensive elements of his game and he averaged six tackles for Gippsland during the under-18 season, with a standout game coming when he kicked three goals against the Allies for Vic Country. At the Draft Combine, Konstanty ran the 20-metre sprint in three seconds flat and the 2km time trial in 6:43 minutes.

186cm/87kg

13/4/04

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Forward

September ranking: 21

The goalkicking half-forward is as talented as the top rung of draftees this season but unfortunately two different knee injuries stymied his growth this year. George kicked five goals in the opening round of the NAB League season but missed the mid-year championships with a meniscus knee problem, before returning later in the season and then suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament and requiring a knee reconstruction. Clubs still know his ability as a game-changer inside the forward 50 and he had designs on playing in the midfield before the major setback.

187cm/81kg

1/12/04

Tasmania Devils/Allies

Defender/midfielder

September ranking: 23

A long-kicking bigger-bodied prospect who can play off half-back or through the midfield, Cowan had a consistent season for Tasmania and the Allies. He was crowned a joint winner of the Morrish Medal in the NAB League and also was a standout for the Allies across their carnival. The left-footer placed inside the top 10 in the running vertical jump test with a leap of 83cm.

190cm/78kg

26/2/04

Norwood/South Australia

Defender

September ranking: 25

Adelaide last week officially nominated Michalanney as a father-son selection at this year's draft and will be able to use later picks to match a bid on him. It could come inside the top 20, with some clubs rating the defender very highly for his ability to shut down opponents and limit their impact on games. A Dane Rampe-like defender who can play on a number of different types of forwards, which has been obvious this year.

193cm/84kg

21/7/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key defender/forward

September ranking: 24

Watch Gruzewski play and you'll see his marking strength on show sooner or later – he can intercept as a defender and create the play from the back half that way or be an inside-50 target as well where his sure hands are a highlight. Gruzewski missed a chunk of the season through injury but returned later in the year, including producing a big grab in Vic Metro's final game against Vic Country. He won admirers at the Draft Combine when he stopped his 2km time trial to help teammate Lewis Hayes complete his run.

195cm/82kg

20/7/04

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Midfielder

September ranking: 20

Hustwaite didn't test at the Draft Combine after his late finish to the season, which included the NAB League Grand Final and then the under-18s decider for Vic Country. Hustwaite is a different type for clubs to consider – at his 195cm height he is a unique midfield option and he kicks the ball well for a player his size. Can play off the flanks as well and be dangerous.

183cm/80kg

9/9/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Midfielder/forward

September ranking: 26

It was no surprise at the Draft Combine to see Burgiel among the top performers in the 20-metre sprint, with the speedy midfielder registering a time of 2.88 seconds and placing third overall. Burgiel's pace is one of his weapons and it came to the fore more and more in the second half of the season as he started to climb draft boards. Kicks goals (he booted 12.11 from nine games in the NAB League) and can also go through the middle.

202cm/97kg

22/1/04

West Adelaide/South Australia

Ruckman

September ranking: -

The leading pure ruckman in the pool who has a capacity to get around the ground and make an impact. His running capacity was obvious at the Draft Combine, when Barnett beat some midfielders with his 6:32 minute 2km time trial and three-second 20-metre sprint. Barnett averaged 18 disposals in the SA under-18s competition and also featured at senior level for a couple of games in West Adelaide's side.

182cm/81kg

12/8/04

GWS Academy/Calder Cannons

Midfielder

September ranking: -

A clever midfielder who wins his own ball and can also hit the scoreboard. Rowston is a member of the Giants' Academy, with the club having the ability to match a bid on him, and he was named the Allies' most valuable player for his showings at the championships. Rowston also played for the Calder Cannons in the NAB League, having boarded in Victoria, before impressing in the agility test by finishing in the top-10 with a run of 8.325 seconds.

185cm/86kg

22/10/04

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Midfielder

September ranking: 30

Szybkowski placed in the top 10 in the running vertical jump test at the Draft Combine, leaping 83cm. It closed a consistent season for the hard-working midfielder, who averaged 23 disposals in the NAB League and was also a regular ball-getter for Vic Country. He uses his bigger frame to outmuscle at stoppages and then pushes forward and he can be a penetrating kick.