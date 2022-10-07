Brayden George celebrates kicking a goal during the 2022 NAB League match between Murray Bushrangers and GWV Rebels at Queen Elizabeth Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDEN George would have done the same thing countless times, but this time was costly.

After missing 10 weeks after surgery on his knee earlier this season, the talented draft prospect was into his second game back for the Murray Bushrangers in August when he leapt in the opening minutes for a contested mark.

A powerful, explosive player with strength and jump, George went up but his season crashed down with him as he landed and twisted his left knee. He knew straight away it was dire as he waited to be helped off the field.

Brayden George marks the ball in the NAB League Boys match between the Murray Bushrangers and Northern Territory at Highgate Reserve on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"As soon as I went for the mark and came down I knew what I'd done straight away. Everything that you've heard or been told about ACLs, I felt it," George told AFL.com.au.

"I went to the bench and had the test done on me and I was told not to think about the worst but I was thinking the worst straight away.

"I reckon I would have landed the same way 1000 times and that one time it went the wrong way and buckled underneath me."

Brayden George in action during the NAB League Boys Testing Day at Maribyrnong College on March 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Scans several days later confirmed he would require a knee reconstruction, wiping out the end of his draft season and what will be most of his first year on an AFL list in 2023.

The medium forward started his year in top form with five goals in round one for the Bushrangers and six goals in round five, with the intention before his run of injuries – to different knees – to spend more time in the midfield in the second half of the season.

But recruiters have reached out in recent weeks after his surgery, a shot of confidence in his draft hopes with a long layoff ahead.

Brayden George kicks for goal in a 2022 NAB League Boys match between the Murray Bushrangers and Northern Territory at Highgate Reserve. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've had a few interviews and they've all said the same thing to me – they draft players for a full career, not just a first year. So although it's not the best thing to happen, the learning curve from it as well can be beneficial and it takes the pressure off that first year," he said.

"You can get in and do the work you need to and also find out the game structures and things like that."

The 18-year-old is now off his crutches following surgery and attending the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne this weekend, where he of course is unable to take part in any athletic testing but will meet with clubs and be medically assessed by club doctors.

Murray Bushrangers Ashtyn Atkinson, Brayden George and Caleb Clemson celebrate one of their team's 21 goals against Northern Territory Thunder Academy. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite the interruptions this year, clubs are still well aware of George's traits, which include a long, penetrating kick, strength in marking contests and smarts around goal.

"The main position I want to play is that mid-forward role, so spending time in the forward line but going through the midfield and showing my traits there," he said.

"Throughout my junior years I was always probably one of the longer kicks in the team so it's something I've carried on throughout my short little career so far. I like to back myself."