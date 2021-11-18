THE OFFICIAL order for next week’s NAB AFL Draft is in as clubs prepare to make their selections.

A total of 91 picks are open for clubs to use across the national draft after the League took into account available list spots for clubs.

However, only around 60 picks are expected to be used next week, with AFL.com.au anticipating a minimum of 57 and a maximum of 67 selections. 

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S PICKS

Richmond, Hawthorn, Geelong, North Melbourne and St Kilda could all possibly use up to five selections at the draft.

A small number of 'live' picks are also expected in next Friday’s rookie draft as clubs largely use it to re-select players they have delisted from the senior list.

CAL TWOMEY'S NOVEMBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranked

The first round of the draft will be staged on Wednesday night with the rest of the draft to be run on Thursday night. Watch every pick and all the analysis on AFL.com.au’s NAB AFL Draft Night live. 

WATCH THE DRAFT LIVE

Join the AFL.com.au team for the most comprehensive NAB AFL Draft coverage

HOW TO WATCH

What picks does your club have? Check them out below. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
3 Gold Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Hawthorn
6 Fremantle (received from Carlton as part of Adam Cerra trade)
7 Richmond
8 Fremantle
9 St Kilda
10 West Coast
11 Essendon
12 Port Adelaide (received from Sydney as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
13 GWS Giants
14 Brisbane
15 Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
16 Sydney (received from Port Adelaide as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
17 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in a pick swap)
18 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND TWO
19 Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally part of assistance package in 2019)
20 North Melbourne
21 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
22 Geelong (received from Fremantle as part of Jordan Clark trade; received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
23 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
24 Hawthorn
25 Carlton
26 Richmond
27 Richmond (received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in a pick swap)
28 Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
29 West Coast
30 Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
31 Sydney
32 Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
33 Adelaide (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; originally received from Brisbane in 2020)
34 Geelong
35 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
36 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
37 Melbourne (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND THREE
38 Collingwood (received from Richmond in a pick swap; originally received as compensation for losing unrestricted free agent Mabior Chol to Gold Coast)
39 Sydney (received as compensation for losing restricted free agent George Hewett to Carlton)
40 Collingwood (received from Richmond in a pick swap; originally received from North Melbourne as part of Robbie Tarrant-Callum Coleman-Jones trade)
41 Brisbane (received from Geelong as part of Darcy Fort trade; originally received from Collingwood as part of Nathan Kreuger trade)
42 North Melbourne (received from Richmond as part of Robbie Tarrant-Callum Coleman-Jones trade; originally received from Gold Coast in 2020)
43 Western Bulldogs (received from Collingwood for Pat Lipinski; originally received from Adelaide in 2020)
44 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received as compensation for losing unrestricted free agent Jake Kelly to Essendon)
45 Western Bulldogs (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; originally received from Hawthorn in 2020)
46 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap; originally received from Carlton in 2020)
47 North Melbourne (received from Richmond as part of Robbie Tarrant-Callum Coleman-Jones trade)
48 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
49 Melbourne (received from St Kilda in a pick swap)
50 Geelong (received from Brisbane as part of Darcy Fort trade; originally received from West Coast in 2020)
51 Essendon
52 Western Bulldogs (received from West Coast as part of Lewis Young trade; originally received from Sydney in 2020)
53 GWS Giants
54 GWS Giants (received from Brisbane in a pick swap)
55 St Kilda (received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Geelong as part of Nathan Kreuger trade)
56 Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
57 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
58 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FOUR
59 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
60 Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade)
61 St Kilda (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
62 Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
63 Carlton
64 Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
65 St Kilda (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2020)
66 St Kilda
67 West Coast
68 Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally received from Essendon in 2020)
69 Sydney
70 GWS Giants
71 North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
72 Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
73 Port Adelaide
74 Adelaide (received from Western Bulldogs in a pick swap)

ROUND FIVE
75 North Melbourne
76 Adelaide
77 Hawthorn
78 Carlton
79 Richmond
80 Fremantle
81 St Kilda
82 West Coast
83 Essendon
84 Sydney
85 Port Adelaide

ROUND SIX
86 Gold Coast
87 Adelaide
88 Essendon
89 Sydney

ROUND SEVEN
90 Gold Coast
91 Essendon

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 33, 74, 76, 87
Brisbane 14, 18, 41
Carlton 25, 63, 78
Collingwood 36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 58
Essendon 11, 51, 56, 83, 88, 91
Fremantle 6, 8, 19, 60, 68, 80
Geelong 22, 30, 32, 34, 50
Gold Coast 3, 86, 90
GWS Giants 2, 13, 53, 54, 70
Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 59, 64
Melbourne 17, 37, 49, 57
North Melbourne 1, 20, 42, 47, 71, 75
Port Adelaide 12, 62, 72, 73, 85
Richmond 7, 15, 26, 27, 28
St Kilda 9, 55, 61, 65, 66, 81
Sydney 16, 31, 39, 69, 84, 89
West Coast 10, 29, 35, 67, 82
Western Bulldogs 23, 43, 44, 45, 52

2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide   - Round four pick to St Kilda
Brisbane - Round three pick (tied to Port Adelaide; on-traded by GWS) - Round three pick to Geelong
Carlton   - Round three pick to Fremantle
Collingwood - Round three pick (tied to Brisbane; on-traded by Geelong, Hawthorn)
- Round three pick (tied to Hawthorn)
- Round three pick (tied to Richmond)
- Round four pick (tied to Adelaide); on-traded by St Kilda)		 - Round two pick to Gold Coast
- Round three pick to Gold Coast
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
Essendon    
Fremantle - Round four pick (tied to Geelong) - Round two pick to Gold Coast
- Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
Geelong - Round three pick (tied to Carlton; on-traded by Fremantle)
- Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn)		 - Round four pick to Fremantle
Gold Coast - Round two pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round two pick (tied to Fremantle)
- Round three pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Fremantle)		 - Round four pick to Collingwood
GWS Giants    
Hawthorn - Round three pick (tied to Fremantle; on-traded by Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Gold Coast; on-traded by Collingwood)		 - Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Geelong
Melbourne   - Round one pick to Adelaide
North Melbourne - Round four pick (tied to Richmond) - Round two pick to Richmond
Port Adelaide - Round three pick (tied to Sydney) - Round three pick to GWS Giants
Richmond - Round two pick (tied to North Melbourne) - Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to North Melbourne
St Kilda   - Round four pick to Collingwood
Sydney - Round one pick (tied to Melbourne; on traded by Adelaide) - Round three pick to Port Adelaide
West Coast    
Western Bulldogs    

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

IN AFL ON DEMAND NOW

 