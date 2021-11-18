THE OFFICIAL order for next week’s NAB AFL Draft is in as clubs prepare to make their selections.
A total of 91 picks are open for clubs to use across the national draft after the League took into account available list spots for clubs.
However, only around 60 picks are expected to be used next week, with AFL.com.au anticipating a minimum of 57 and a maximum of 67 selections.
Richmond, Hawthorn, Geelong, North Melbourne and St Kilda could all possibly use up to five selections at the draft.
A small number of 'live' picks are also expected in next Friday’s rookie draft as clubs largely use it to re-select players they have delisted from the senior list.
The first round of the draft will be staged on Wednesday night with the rest of the draft to be run on Thursday night. Watch every pick and all the analysis on AFL.com.au’s NAB AFL Draft Night live.
What picks does your club have? Check them out below.
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|3
|Gold Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Hawthorn
|6
|Fremantle (received from Carlton as part of Adam Cerra trade)
|7
|Richmond
|8
|Fremantle
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|West Coast
|11
|Essendon
|12
|Port Adelaide (received from Sydney as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
|13
|GWS Giants
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
|16
|Sydney (received from Port Adelaide as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
|17
|Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in a pick swap)
|18
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|22
|Geelong (received from Fremantle as part of Jordan Clark trade; received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
|23
|Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Richmond (received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in a pick swap)
|28
|Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
|29
|West Coast
|30
|Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
|33
|Adelaide (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; originally received from Brisbane in 2020)
|34
|Geelong
|35
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|36
|Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|37
|Melbourne (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND FOUR
|59
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
|60
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade)
|61
|St Kilda (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
|62
|Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|63
|Carlton
|64
|Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
|65
|St Kilda (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2020)
|66
|St Kilda
|67
|West Coast
|68
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally received from Essendon in 2020)
|69
|Sydney
|70
|GWS Giants
|71
|North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|72
|Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
|73
|Port Adelaide
|74
|Adelaide (received from Western Bulldogs in a pick swap)
|
ROUND FIVE
|75
|North Melbourne
|76
|Adelaide
|77
|Hawthorn
|78
|Carlton
|79
|Richmond
|80
|Fremantle
|81
|St Kilda
|82
|West Coast
|83
|Essendon
|84
|Sydney
|85
|Port Adelaide
|
ROUND SIX
|86
|Gold Coast
|87
|Adelaide
|88
|Essendon
|89
|Sydney
|
ROUND SEVEN
|90
|Gold Coast
|91
|Essendon
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|4, 33, 74, 76, 87
|Brisbane
|14, 18, 41
|Carlton
|25, 63, 78
|Collingwood
|36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 58
|Essendon
|11, 51, 56, 83, 88, 91
|Fremantle
|6, 8, 19, 60, 68, 80
|Geelong
|22, 30, 32, 34, 50
|Gold Coast
|3, 86, 90
|GWS Giants
|2, 13, 53, 54, 70
|Hawthorn
|5, 21, 24, 59, 64
|Melbourne
|17, 37, 49, 57
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 42, 47, 71, 75
|Port Adelaide
|12, 62, 72, 73, 85
|Richmond
|7, 15, 26, 27, 28
|St Kilda
|9, 55, 61, 65, 66, 81
|Sydney
|16, 31, 39, 69, 84, 89
|West Coast
|10, 29, 35, 67, 82
|Western Bulldogs
|23, 43, 44, 45, 52
2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19