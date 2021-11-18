Draft hopefuls start the 2km time trial during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Western Australia's Wesley College on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OFFICIAL order for next week’s NAB AFL Draft is in as clubs prepare to make their selections.

A total of 91 picks are open for clubs to use across the national draft after the League took into account available list spots for clubs.

However, only around 60 picks are expected to be used next week, with AFL.com.au anticipating a minimum of 57 and a maximum of 67 selections.

Richmond, Hawthorn, Geelong, North Melbourne and St Kilda could all possibly use up to five selections at the draft.

A small number of 'live' picks are also expected in next Friday’s rookie draft as clubs largely use it to re-select players they have delisted from the senior list.

The first round of the draft will be staged on Wednesday night with the rest of the draft to be run on Thursday night. Watch every pick and all the analysis on AFL.com.au’s NAB AFL Draft Night live.

What picks does your club have? Check them out below.

ROUND FIVE 75 North Melbourne 76 Adelaide 77 Hawthorn 78 Carlton 79 Richmond 80 Fremantle 81 St Kilda 82 West Coast 83 Essendon 84 Sydney 85 Port Adelaide

ROUND SIX 86 Gold Coast 87 Adelaide 88 Essendon 89 Sydney

ROUND SEVEN 90 Gold Coast 91 Essendon

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 33, 74, 76, 87 Brisbane 14, 18, 41 Carlton 25, 63, 78 Collingwood 36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 58 Essendon 11, 51, 56, 83, 88, 91 Fremantle 6, 8, 19, 60, 68, 80 Geelong 22, 30, 32, 34, 50 Gold Coast 3, 86, 90 GWS Giants 2, 13, 53, 54, 70 Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 59, 64 Melbourne 17, 37, 49, 57 North Melbourne 1, 20, 42, 47, 71, 75 Port Adelaide 12, 62, 72, 73, 85 Richmond 7, 15, 26, 27, 28 St Kilda 9, 55, 61, 65, 66, 81 Sydney 16, 31, 39, 69, 84, 89 West Coast 10, 29, 35, 67, 82 Western Bulldogs 23, 43, 44, 45, 52

2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

