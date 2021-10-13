THE CONTINENTAL Tyres AFL Trade Period is officially over with plenty of draft picks changing hands. 

But the trading is not done yet with clubs able to still trade picks up until and during the NAB AFL Draft on November 24.

What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
3 Gold Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Hawthorn
6 Fremantle (received from Carlton as part of Adam Cerra trade)
7 Richmond
8 Fremantle
9 St Kilda
10 West Coast
11 Essendon
12 Port Adelaide (received from Sydney as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
13 GWS Giants
14 Brisbane
15 Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
16 Sydney (received from Port Adelaide as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
17 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs as part of a pick swap)
18 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND TWO
19 Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally part of assistance package in 2019)
20 North Melbourne
21 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
22 Geelong (received from Fremantle as part of Jordan Clark trade; received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
23 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap)
24 Hawthorn
25 Carlton
26 Richmond
27 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in a pick swap)
28 Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
29 West Coast
30 Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
31 Sydney
32 Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
33 Adelaide (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally received from Brisbane in 2020)
34 Geelong
35 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
36 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
37 Melbourne (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND THREE
38 Richmond (received as compensation for losing unrestricted free agent Mabior Chol to Gold Coast)
39 Sydney (received as compensation for losing restricted free agent George Hewett to Carlton)
40 Richmond (received from North Melbourne as part of Robbie Tarrant-Callum Coleman-Jones trade)
41 Brisbane (received from Geelong as part of Darcy Fort trade; originally received from Collingwood as part of Nathan Kreuger trade)
42 North Melbourne (received from Richmond as part of Robbie Tarrant-Callum Coleman-Jones trade; originally received from Gold Coast in 2020)
43 Western Bulldogs (received from Collingwood for Pat Lipinski; originally received from Adelaide in 2020)
44 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap; originally received as compensation for losing unrestricted free agent Jake Kelly to Essendon)
45 Western Bulldogs (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally received from Hawthorn in 2020)
46 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap; originally received from Carlton in 2020)
47 North Melbourne (received from Richmond as part of Robbie Tarrant-Callum Coleman-Jones trade)
48 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
49 Melbourne (received from St Kilda as part of a pick swap)
50 Geelong (received from Brisbane as part of Darcy Fort trade; originally received from West Coast in 2020)
51 Essendon
52 Western Bulldogs (received from West Coast as part of Lewis Young trade; originally received from Sydney in 2020)
53 GWS Giants
54 Brisbane
55 Collingwood (received from Geelong as part of Nathan Kreuger trade)
56 Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
57 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
58 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FOUR
59 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
60 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
61 Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade)
62 St Kilda (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap)
63 Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
64 Carlton
65 Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
66 St Kilda (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2020)
67 St Kilda
68 West Coast
69 Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally received from Essendon in 2020)
70 Sydney
71 GWS Giants
72 North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
73 Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
74 Port Adelaide
75 Adelaide (received from Western Bulldogs as part of a pick swap)
76 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FIVE
77 North Melbourne
78 Collingwood
79 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
80 Adelaide
81 Hawthorn
82 Carlton
83 Richmond
84 Fremantle
85 St Kilda
86 West Coast
87 Essendon
88 Sydney
89 GWS Giants
90 Brisbane
91 Geelong
92 Port Adelaide
93 Western Bulldogs
94 Melbourne 

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 33, 75, 80
Brisbane 14, 18, 41, 54, 60, 76, 90
Carlton 25, 64, 82
Collingwood 27, 36, 46, 48, 55, 58, 78, 79
Essendon 11, 51, 56, 87
Fremantle 6, 8, 19, 61, 69, 84
Geelong 22, 30, 32, 34, 50, 91
Gold Coast 3
GWS Giants 2, 13, 53, 71, 89
Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 59, 65, 81
Melbourne 17, 37, 49, 57, 94
North Melbourne 1, 20, 42, 47, 72, 77
Port Adelaide 12, 63, 73, 74, 92
Richmond 7, 15, 26, 28, 38, 40, 83
St Kilda 9, 62, 66, 67, 85
Sydney 16, 31, 39, 70, 88
West Coast 10, 29, 35, 68, 86
Western Bulldogs 23, 43, 44, 45, 52, 93

2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide   - Round four pick to St Kilda
Brisbane   - Round three pick to Geelong
Carlton   - Round three pick to Fremantle
Collingwood - Round three pick (tied to Brisbane; on-traded by Geelong, Hawthorn)
- Round three pick (tied to Hawthorn)		 - Round two pick to Gold Coast
- Round three pick to Gold Coast
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
Essendon    
Fremantle - Round four pick (tied to Geelong) - Round two pick to Gold Coast
- Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
Geelong - Round three pick (tied to Carlton; on-traded by Fremantle)
- Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn)		 - Round four pick to Fremantle
Gold Coast - Round two pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round two pick (tied to Fremantle)
- Round three pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Fremantle)		 - Round four pick to Collingwood
GWS Giants - Round three pick (tied to Port Adelaide)  
Hawthorn - - Round three pick (tied to Fremantle; on-traded by Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Gold Coast; on-traded by Collingwood)		 - Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Geelong
Melbourne   - Round one pick to Adelaide
North Melbourne - Round four pick (tied to Richmond) - Round two pick to Richmond
Port Adelaide - Round three pick (tied to Sydney) - Round three pick to GWS Giants
Richmond - Round two pick (tied to North Melbourne) - Round four pick to North Melbourne
St Kilda - Round four pick (tied to Adelaide)  
Sydney - Round one pick (tied to Melbourne; on traded by Adelaide) - Round three pick to Port Adelaide
West Coast    
Western Bulldogs    

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

