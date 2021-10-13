THE CONTINENTAL Tyres AFL Trade Period is officially over with plenty of draft picks changing hands.
But the trading is not done yet with clubs able to still trade picks up until and during the NAB AFL Draft on November 24.
What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below.
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|3
|Gold Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Hawthorn
|6
|Fremantle (received from Carlton as part of Adam Cerra trade)
|7
|Richmond
|8
|Fremantle
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|West Coast
|11
|Essendon
|12
|Port Adelaide (received from Sydney as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
|13
|GWS Giants
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
|16
|Sydney (received from Port Adelaide as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
|17
|Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs as part of a pick swap)
|18
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|22
|Geelong (received from Fremantle as part of Jordan Clark trade; received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
|23
|Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap)
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Collingwood (received from Fremantle in a pick swap)
|28
|Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
|29
|West Coast
|30
|Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
|33
|Adelaide (received from Melbourne as part of a pick swap; originally received from Brisbane in 2020)
|34
|Geelong
|35
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|36
|Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|37
|Melbourne (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND FOUR
|59
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
|60
|Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|61
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade)
|62
|St Kilda (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap)
|63
|Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|64
|Carlton
|65
|Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
|66
|St Kilda (received from Adelaide as part of a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2020)
|67
|St Kilda
|68
|West Coast
|69
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally received from Essendon in 2020)
|70
|Sydney
|71
|GWS Giants
|72
|North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|73
|Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
|74
|Port Adelaide
|75
|Adelaide (received from Western Bulldogs as part of a pick swap)
|76
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
|
ROUND FIVE
|77
|North Melbourne
|78
|Collingwood
|79
|Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
|80
|Adelaide
|81
|Hawthorn
|82
|Carlton
|83
|Richmond
|84
|Fremantle
|85
|St Kilda
|86
|West Coast
|87
|Essendon
|88
|Sydney
|89
|GWS Giants
|90
|Brisbane
|91
|Geelong
|92
|Port Adelaide
|93
|Western Bulldogs
|94
|Melbourne
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|4, 33, 75, 80
|Brisbane
|14, 18, 41, 54, 60, 76, 90
|Carlton
|25, 64, 82
|Collingwood
|27, 36, 46, 48, 55, 58, 78, 79
|Essendon
|11, 51, 56, 87
|Fremantle
|6, 8, 19, 61, 69, 84
|Geelong
|22, 30, 32, 34, 50, 91
|Gold Coast
|3
|GWS Giants
|2, 13, 53, 71, 89
|Hawthorn
|5, 21, 24, 59, 65, 81
|Melbourne
|17, 37, 49, 57, 94
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 42, 47, 72, 77
|Port Adelaide
|12, 63, 73, 74, 92
|Richmond
|7, 15, 26, 28, 38, 40, 83
|St Kilda
|9, 62, 66, 67, 85
|Sydney
|16, 31, 39, 70, 88
|West Coast
|10, 29, 35, 68, 86
|Western Bulldogs
|23, 43, 44, 45, 52, 93
2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19