Prospects complete the 2km time trial at the Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo on October 1, 2021.

THE CONTINENTAL Tyres AFL Trade Period is officially over with plenty of draft picks changing hands.

But the trading is not done yet with clubs able to still trade picks up until and during the NAB AFL Draft on November 24.

What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below.

ROUND FIVE 77 North Melbourne 78 Collingwood 79 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap) 80 Adelaide 81 Hawthorn 82 Carlton 83 Richmond 84 Fremantle 85 St Kilda 86 West Coast 87 Essendon 88 Sydney 89 GWS Giants 90 Brisbane 91 Geelong 92 Port Adelaide 93 Western Bulldogs 94 Melbourne

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 33, 75, 80 Brisbane 14, 18, 41, 54, 60, 76, 90 Carlton 25, 64, 82 Collingwood 27, 36, 46, 48, 55, 58, 78, 79 Essendon 11, 51, 56, 87 Fremantle 6, 8, 19, 61, 69, 84 Geelong 22, 30, 32, 34, 50, 91 Gold Coast 3 GWS Giants 2, 13, 53, 71, 89 Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 59, 65, 81 Melbourne 17, 37, 49, 57, 94 North Melbourne 1, 20, 42, 47, 72, 77 Port Adelaide 12, 63, 73, 74, 92 Richmond 7, 15, 26, 28, 38, 40, 83 St Kilda 9, 62, 66, 67, 85 Sydney 16, 31, 39, 70, 88 West Coast 10, 29, 35, 68, 86 Western Bulldogs 23, 43, 44, 45, 52, 93

