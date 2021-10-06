DONE DEAL: Fremantle has secured midfielder Will Brodie and a swag of picks from the Suns. Picture: AFL Media

FREMANTLE has secured former No.9 pick Will Brodie and a swag of picks from Gold Coast.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Wednesday, the Dockers have received Brodie, a second-round pick (currently No.19) and two fourth-round picks (currently No.61 and No.69), while the Suns get a future second-round selection and a future fourth-round selection.

The deal will also see the Dockers absorb the midfielder's 2022 contract.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R3: Will Brodie brilliance in massive disposal fest Gold Coast's Will Brodie looked a class above once again at VFL level, accumulating 41 touches and laying 10 tackles

Fremantle's boosted draft hand could now unlock its move for Jordan Clark, with Adam Cerra crossing to Carlton for pick No.6 and a future third-round selection.

Meanwhile, Collingwood has passed on its pick 22 to the Dockers for pick 27 and a future third-round selection.

The Magpies acquired pick 22 earlier this week in a deal with Gold Coast but had been open to offloading it as well in further pick swaps given their strong hand of selections.