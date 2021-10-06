Will Brodie in action against North Melbourne in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE and Gold Coast are on the verge of a deal that will see the Dockers secure midfielder Will Brodie and pick 19 from the Suns.

The Suns had been in talks with Melbourne and North Melbourne about offloading their pick 19 due to their tight list this year and buying into next year's draft, with Brodie set to be a part of the deal as the Dockers absorb his 2022 contract.

A swap of future picks is also likely in a move that could unlock Fremantle's move for Jordan Clark and its big-time deal with Adam Cerra and Carlton.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

After expressing interest in Gold Coast's pick 19, Melbourne is set to get involved in its own four-way mega picks swap with the Western Bulldogs, Adelaide and St Kilda.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The race for pick 19, ruckmen on the move Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

That deal will see the Bulldogs trade out pick 17 for more points to secure father-son prospect Sam Darcy, with the Dogs set to hold picks 23, 44 and 45.

Melbourne will buy back into the early stages of this year's draft by trading out its future first-round pick to secure pick 17 from the Dogs.

The four-way deal will also see the Demons end with a draft hand of 17, 37 and 49, while the Crows will now have two first-round picks in 2022 as well as picks 33 and 75 in this year's pool.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

It leaves the Jordan Dawson deal hanging in the balance with Adelaide not having any selections between No.4 and 33 in this year's draft.

St Kilda is also involved in the deal to strengthen its draft hand, trading in picks 62, 66 and a fourth-rounder tied to Adelaide's ladder position next year.