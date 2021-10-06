MEGA PICK SWAP: Melbourne, St Kilda, Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs have exchanged draft selections: Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE has traded back into the first round of this year's NAB AFL Draft after completing a monster four-club picks swap with Western Bulldogs, Adelaide and St Kilda.

The deal will see the Bulldogs trade out pick 17 for more points to secure father-son prospect Sam Darcy, with the Dogs acquiring picks 23, 44 and 45.

Melbourne has bought back into the early stages of this year's draft by trading out its future first-round pick to secure pick 17 from the Dogs.

The four-way deal will also see the Demons end with a draft hand of 17, 37 and 49, while the Crows will now have two first-round picks in 2022 as well as picks 33 and 75 in this year's pool.

St Kilda is also involved in the deal to strengthen its draft hand, giving away pick 49 in exchange for 62, 66 and a fourth-rounder tied to Adelaide's ladder position next year.

TRADE SUMMARY

Melbourne

In: 17, 37, 49

Out: Future first, 33, 45

Western Bulldogs

In: 23, 44, 45

Out: 17, 75

Adelaide

In: Future first (Melbourne), 33, 75

Out: 23, 37, 44, 62, 66, future fourth

St Kilda

In: 62, 66, future fourth (Adelaide)

Out: 49