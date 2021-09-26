THE INDICATIVE order for the NAB AFL Draft is locked in ahead of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.
Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will both have two picks inside the top 15 after trades in 2020, while premiers Melbourne's first pick is 33 after trading its first pick to Brisbane last year.
With plenty of wheeling and dealing to come during the Trade Period, as well as free agency compensation picks, be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with the latest transactions.
What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below.
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|3
|Gold Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Hawthorn
|6
|Carlton
|7
|Richmond
|8
|Fremantle
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|West Coast
|11
|Essendon
|12
|Sydney
|13
|GWS Giants
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
|16
|Port Adelaide
|17
|Western Bulldogs
|18
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND TWO
|19
|Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|22
|Gold Coast
|23
|Adelaide
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Fremantle
|28
|Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
|29
|West Coast
|30
|Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
|33
|Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|34
|Geelong
|35
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|36
|Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|37
|Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND THREE
|38
|North Melbourne
|39
|Collingwood
|40
|Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020)
|41
|Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020)
|42
|Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|43
|Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020)
|44
|Richmond
|45
|Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
|46
|St Kilda
|47
|Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020)
|48
|Essendon
|49
|West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020)
|50
|GWS Giants
|51
|Brisbane
|52
|Geelong
|53
|Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|54
|Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|55
|Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND FOUR
|56
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
|57
|Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|58
|Gold Coast
|59
|Adelaide
|60
|Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|61
|Carlton
|62
|Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
|63
|Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020)
|64
|St Kilda
|65
|West Coast
|66
|Gold Coast (received from Essendon in 2020)
|67
|Sydney
|68
|GWS Giants
|69
|North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|70
|Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
|71
|Port Adelaide
|72
|Western Bulldogs
|73
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|4, 23, 37, 59, 63
|Brisbane
|14, 18, 47, 51, 57, 73
|Carlton
|6, 25, 61
|Collingwood
|36, 39, 41, 45
|Essendon
|11, 48, 53
|Fremantle
|8, 27
|Geelong
|30, 32, 34, 52
|Gold Coast
|3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66
|GWS Giants
|2, 13, 50, 68
|Hawthorn
|5, 21, 24, 56, 62
|Melbourne
|33, 42, 54
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 38, 69
|Port Adelaide
|16, 60, 70, 71
|Richmond
|7, 15, 26, 28, 40, 44
|St Kilda
|9, 46, 64
|Sydney
|12, 31, 67
|West Coast
|10, 29, 35, 49, 65
|Western Bulldogs
|17, 72
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19