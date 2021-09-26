THE INDICATIVE order for the NAB AFL Draft is locked in ahead of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will both have two picks inside the top 15 after trades in 2020, while premiers Melbourne's first pick is 33 after trading its first pick to Brisbane last year.

With plenty of wheeling and dealing to come during the Trade Period, as well as free agency compensation picks, be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with the latest transactions.

What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below.

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020) 3 Gold Coast 4 Adelaide 5 Hawthorn 6 Carlton 7 Richmond 8 Fremantle 9 St Kilda 10 West Coast 11 Essendon 12 Sydney 13 GWS Giants 14 Brisbane 15 Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020) 16 Port Adelaide 17 Western Bulldogs 18 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND TWO 19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019) 20 North Melbourne 21 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020) 22 Gold Coast 23 Adelaide 24 Hawthorn 25 Carlton 26 Richmond 27 Fremantle 28 Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020) 29 West Coast 30 Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020) 31 Sydney 32 Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020) 33 Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020) 34 Geelong 35 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020) 36 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020) 37 Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND THREE 38 North Melbourne 39 Collingwood 40 Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020) 41 Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020) 42 Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020) 43 Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020) 44 Richmond 45 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020) 46 St Kilda 47 Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020) 48 Essendon 49 West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020) 50 GWS Giants 51 Brisbane 52 Geelong 53 Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020) 54 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020) 55 Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FOUR 56 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020) 57 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020) 58 Gold Coast 59 Adelaide 60 Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020) 61 Carlton 62 Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020) 63 Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020) 64 St Kilda 65 West Coast 66 Gold Coast (received from Essendon in 2020) 67 Sydney 68 GWS Giants 69 North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020) 70 Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020) 71 Port Adelaide 72 Western Bulldogs 73 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 23, 37, 59, 63 Brisbane 14, 18, 47, 51, 57, 73 Carlton 6, 25, 61 Collingwood 36, 39, 41, 45 Essendon 11, 48, 53 Fremantle 8, 27 Geelong 30, 32, 34, 52 Gold Coast 3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66 GWS Giants 2, 13, 50, 68 Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 56, 62 Melbourne 33, 42, 54 North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 69 Port Adelaide 16, 60, 70, 71 Richmond 7, 15, 26, 28, 40, 44 St Kilda 9, 46, 64 Sydney 12, 31, 67 West Coast 10, 29, 35, 49, 65 Western Bulldogs 17, 72

