THE INDICATIVE order for the NAB AFL Draft is locked in ahead of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. 

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will both have two picks inside the top 15 after trades in 2020, while premiers Melbourne's first pick is 33 after trading its first pick to Brisbane last year.

With plenty of wheeling and dealing to come during the Trade Period, as well as free agency compensation picks, be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with the latest transactions. 

What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
3 Gold Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Hawthorn
6 Carlton
7 Richmond
8 Fremantle
9 St Kilda
10 West Coast
11 Essendon
12 Sydney
13 GWS Giants
14 Brisbane
15 Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
16 Port Adelaide
17 Western Bulldogs
18 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND TWO
19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
20 North Melbourne
21 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
22 Gold Coast
23 Adelaide
24 Hawthorn
25 Carlton
26 Richmond
27 Fremantle
28 Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
29 West Coast
30 Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
31 Sydney
32 Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
33 Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
34 Geelong
35 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
36 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
37 Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND THREE
38 North Melbourne
39 Collingwood 
40 Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020)
41 Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020)
42 Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
43 Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020)
44 Richmond
45 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
46 St Kilda
47 Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020)
48 Essendon
49 West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020)
50 GWS Giants
51 Brisbane
52 Geelong
53 Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
54 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
55 Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FOUR
56 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
57 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
58 Gold Coast
59 Adelaide
60 Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
61 Carlton
62 Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
63 Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020)
64 St Kilda
65 West Coast
66 Gold Coast (received from Essendon in 2020)
67 Sydney
68 GWS Giants
69 North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
70 Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
71 Port Adelaide
72 Western Bulldogs
73 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 23, 37, 59, 63
Brisbane 14, 18, 47, 51, 57, 73
Carlton 6, 25, 61
Collingwood 36, 39, 41, 45
Essendon 11, 48, 53
Fremantle 8, 27
Geelong 30, 32, 34, 52
Gold Coast 3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66
GWS Giants 2, 13, 50, 68
Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 56, 62
Melbourne 33, 42, 54
North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 69
Port Adelaide 16, 60, 70, 71
Richmond 7, 15, 26, 28, 40, 44
St Kilda 9, 46, 64
Sydney 12, 31, 67
West Coast 10, 29, 35, 49, 65
Western Bulldogs 17, 72

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

