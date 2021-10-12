JORDAN Dawson will be at Adelaide in 2022 after the Crows and Swans came to an agreement on Tuesday for the gun wingman.

The Crows’ offer of a future first-round pick for Dawson, which is tied to Melbourne’s ladder position next year, was the club’s final offer and has been accepted ahead of deadline day on Wednesday.

Adelaide had put the offer to the Swans on Monday, with Sydney mulling over it for the best part of two days having knocked back other options in the first week of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

But the decision means the Swans will get a first-round pick out of the 24-year-old, who had a career-best season with the club and finished third in its best and fairest, instead of risk losing him in the NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft.

Deals are able to be lodged officially with the AFL from 12pm AEDT on Wednesday before the final deadline at 7.30pm.

Dawson met with the Crows and Power after deciding he wanted to head back to South Australia to be closer to his family, with his recruitment a coup for the Crows.