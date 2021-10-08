CALLUM Coleman-Jones is a Kangaroo after a deal was struck with Richmond on Friday that saw Robbie Tarrant become a Tiger.

North Melbourne handed over a future-second round pick, pick No.40 this year and veteran Tarrant in exchange for Coleman-Jones, picks No.42, 47 and a future-fourth round pick.

The move included Tarrant because otherwise if he had moved as part of a free agency deal it would have diluted the Tigers’ compensation pick they received for Mabior Chol who moved to Gold Coast.

The Roos’ picks in the 40s are expected to shuffle up the board once bids are matched for father-son pair Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy early in the draft, with Collingwood and the Bulldogs holding every selection in between.



TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

Coleman-Jones will take up a four-year deal with the Roos, with the 22-year-old to feature as a ruck/forward for the Roos under coach David Noble.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Callum Coleman-Jones Callum Coleman-Jones has played nine games for Richmond

He requested a trade to Arden Street after nine games across four seasons with the Tigers and is tipped to eventually succeed the 33-year-old Todd Goldstein as the side's long-term No.1 ruck.

Tarrant accepted a two-year offer to move to Richmond, where he will chase a premiership under Damien Hardwick after 174 games and 14 seasons with North Melbourne. The 32-year-old knocked back a similar two-year deal to remain with the Kangaroos.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The deal could progress Tristan Xerri's move to St Kilda, after the youngster formally requested a trade earlier this week having slipped further down the pecking order in North Melbourne's ruck stocks.