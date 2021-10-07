It's official! Adam Cerra will be a Blue in 2022. Picture: AFL Media

ADAM Cerra will be a Carlton player after the Blues landed their prized recruit.

Cerra will cross to the Blues on his birthday in exchange for Carlton’s pick No.6 and a future third-round selection.

The 22-year-old midfielder wanted to move back to Victoria after four seasons with the Dockers to be closer to his family.

It leaves the Dockers with picks No.6 and 8 in this year’s draft as well as pick 19 and 22, with 22 likely to be a part of the Jordan Clark deal with Geelong.

Blues list manager Nick Austin was thrilled to secure the classy midfielder.

"We’ve had the clear intention this off-season to improve our midfield group and with Adam, we’re welcoming a real classy on-baller whose best football is still to come," Austin said.

"He’s rarely missed a game at senior level since stepping into the AFL environment as an 18-year-old. He knows where to run to get the footy and when he gets it, good things happen.

"We were really keen to bring him to our football club for everything he brings to the table. He sees the game really well, he’s a student of the game and he has a real drive within himself to continue to get better.

"An exciting thing with Adam is that he has only just turned 22 today, so we’re excited to see what he is going to do in the navy blue for the next 10 years, and we’re sure our fans are going to love what he brings to the table.

"With the addition of Adam, as well as George Hewett as a free agent, we think we’ve bolstered our midfield mix and really complemented our current our playing list heading into the 2022 season."

Docker Adam Cerra in action against Carlton in round three, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Fremantle secured former No.9 pick Will Brodie and a swag of picks from Gold Coast.

The Dockers received Brodie, a second-round pick (currently No.19) and two fourth-round picks (currently No.61 and No.69), while the Suns got a future second-round selection and a future fourth-round selection.

However, Fremantle will absorb the midfielder's 2022 contract.

Collingwood also passed on its pick 22 to the Dockers for pick 27 and a future third-round selection.