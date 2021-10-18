COLLINGWOOD and Richmond have made a pick swap that will see the Tigers move up the draft board and the Magpies net more points to match a bid on father-son Nick Daicos.

As AFL.com.au reported last week, the Pies had put their pick 27 up for sale heading into the window when clubs were able to trade picks ahead of November’s NAB AFL Draft.

The club has swapped its pick 27 for Richmond’s picks 38 and 40 in this year’s draft as well as a future third-round selection.

It means after trading away their second, third and fourth round selections for the 2022 intake on the first day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, Collingwood has also bought back in with a future pick.

The deal also sees the Tigers boost their hand, with the 2019-20 premiers now holding the strongest draft hand of all clubs with five selections inside the top-30: No.7, 15, 26, 27 and 28.

Collingwood now has picks 36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 55, 58, 78 and 79, with the deal on Monday securing them an extra 191 points to match an early bid for Daicos.

And the Pies are likely to continue to be involved in pick swap discussions, with rivals eyeing pick No.36 as a second-round selection to target given the club has amassed enough points to cover a bid for the talented father-son.