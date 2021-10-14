CLUBS are eyeing Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs' picks in the 20s as ways to move up the draft order via pick swaps.

After the Continental Tyres Trade Period ended on Wednesday night, clubs are able to complete pick swaps until days before November's NAB AFL Draft and then again during the two-night event.

Both the Magpies and Bulldogs used the trade period to tally more points under the draft value index so they can safely match bids for their respective father-son selections Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy.

The Pies have a plethora of picks – No.27, 36, 46, 48, 55, 58, 78 and 79 – equaling 2215 draft points. If a bid came for young midfield prodigy Daicos at No.1, the Pies would need to pay 2400 points, and if it came at No.2 they would have to match it with 2014 points.

Sam Darcy competes with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a Western Bulldogs training session in January, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

It leaves the Magpies with plenty of options with their first choice No.27, including trading it for a future selection and restoring their place in next year's second round or even creatively trading it before matching the Daicos bid and then coming back into the earlier stages of this year's draft in another deal.

Essendon is among the clubs interested in pushing up the draft board using future picks and had been eyeing the Magpies' pick 27, which was on the table for Giants small forward Bobby Hill before Greater Western Sydney blocked his trade request.

It is almost certain the Magpies will offload pick 27 so that it simply doesn't get eaten up by the matched bid for Daicos.

The Dogs are in a similar position with Darcy, with the 204cm prospect possibly attracting a bid as early as pick No.2 and likely in the first five selections.

In losing Patrick Lipinski to the Pies and Lewis Young to the Blues, the Dogs boosted what shaped as a skinny points count through the trade period as well as moving out their No.17 selection in a four-club pick swap.

Patrick Lipinski speaks to the media for the first time as a Collingwood player on October 12, 2021. Picture: Collingwood FC

It leaves the Dogs with picks No.23, 43, 44, 45, 52, 93 after the trade period, which are worth a total of 2148 points, enough to cover a bid from pick No.2 onwards.

But, like the Pies, rivals still expect the Grand Finalists to move their first live pick – No.23 – for either a bundling of later or future selections or a mix of both, with Geelong having been among the clubs to have been interested during the trade period.

Richmond is another club who could package up come of its selections for another earlier pick, while St Kilda has also been on the lookout for more earlier picks using future selections to pay for its Next Generation Academy pair Marcus Windhager and Mitchito Owens.

After pick No.9, the Saints hold picks 62, 66 and 67 – worth a total of 272 points.