ST KILDA has boosted its draft points to match bids for Next Generation Academy pair Mitchito Owens and Marcus Windhager by completing a picks swap with Collingwood.

With the deadline for pick swaps closing in on Monday, the Saints and Magpies agreed to a deal on Friday.

The Pies sent their pick 55 to St Kilda in exchange for a future fourth-round pick next year, which is tied to Adelaide's finishing position.

Mitchito Owens attempts to tackle Tom Silvagni in Sandringham's NAB League clash with Oakleigh on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It leaves St Kilda with picks 9, 55, 62, 66, 67 and 85, with bids for Owens and Windhager expected to come in the second round.

Collingwood will enter the draft with six live picks but will only use three or four selections at the draft with extra points banked to match an early bid for Nick Daicos.